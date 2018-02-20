 
News By Tag
* Radon
* Education
* Air Quality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Radon in Schools Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Radon
Education
Air Quality

Industry:
Education

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
Features

PHOENIX - Feb. 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video. Their newest production discusses the cancer-causing radioactive gas known as radon and its potential presence in schools across the nations.

"According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a nationwide survey of radon levels in schools calculates that nearly one in five has at least one schoolroom with a short-term radon level above the action level of 4 pCi/L (picoCuries per liter) - the level at which EPA recommends that schools take action to reduce the level," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "In fact, the EPA estimates that more than 70,000 schoolrooms in use have high short-term radon levels. We hope this new video helps to shed some light on this important indoor environmental quality topic."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and fsbdt enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/YLEQ9YBLQK0



To examine more than 530 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,614,000 times or to join more than 3,545 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation, and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cochraneassoc.com
Posted By:***@cochraneassoc.com Email Verified
Tags:Radon, Education, Air Quality
Industry:Education
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cochrane & Associates, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share