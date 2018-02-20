 
Quassy Amusement & Waterpark Now Hiring For 2018 Season

Positions are being filled in all departments at the lakeside property in Middlebury, Conn.
 
 
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. - Feb. 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, one of the area's largest seasonal employers, is now hiring for the 2018 season, which opens April 28.

 Applications are being accepted 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the park office, located near the Grand Carousel building in the 20-acre lakeside facility. Quassy is at 2132 Middlebury Road, Middlebury.

 Those interested may download and complete the employment application at Quassy dot com. The application is located under the About Quassy icon on the Jobs page. Please, do not call the park office.

 Positions being filled include: grounds, ride safety inspectors, restroom attendants, games, arcade attendants, ride operators, food service, lifeguards, parking, customer relations, and guest services representatives for corporate outings.

  New for 2018 are the Category 5 Rapids – Extreme Waterslides in Splash Away Bay waterpark. Splash Away Bay will open May 26 along with Quassy Beach.

  The amusement ride area of the park features more than 20 rides including the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, FRANTIC, Crazy Cups, Free Fall 'N drop tower, Tilt-A-Whirl, Paratrooper, Music Fest, The Big Flush water coaster, Yo-Yo super swing and bumper cars.

School fsbdt Educational Programs And Outing Reservations

 Quassy is also the place of choice for company and group outings. Catered outings for 50 to 10,000 people are hosted in the privacy of the park's group pavilions.

 Educational school fieldstrips are complemented by a variety of tours and programs designed for elementary through high school levels.

 Quassy has also hosts birthday parties with convenient online reservations.  For more information visit www.quassy.com or contact the Quassy office at 1-800-FOR-PARK or (203) 758-2913.

Ron Gustafson
***@quassy.com
Source:Quassy Amusement & Waterpark
Email:***@quassy.com Email Verified
