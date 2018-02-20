News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Premier Casa Introduces Hundreds of New Properties to Their Network
Premier Casa Panama has a full service office located in Panama city with hundreds of properties for sale and over one hundred apartments to choose from for short term or long term rental needs. Panama City is the business center of central America with major banking, the second largest free trade zone in the world. This growing and vibrant city is the hub of the Americas and a destination for many travelers as well as a jumping off point for the rest of central and South America. From Panama City, you can travel 1 to 2 hours to many of panama's beaches and resorts. Premier Casa Panama can meet all of your rental, real estate and corporate housing needs in Panama City or the surrounding beach areas.
Premier Casa model has a team of international, experienced professionals whose aim is to deliver the right solution to meet their investor's objective. They provide a full range of real estate services, including residential and commercial property sales, rentals, leasing, management, valuation, acquisition and related services.
"With over $100 million in managed assets, we continually seek, identify, implement and fund ideas that add value and maximize return on investment for our clients. Our current portfolio includes investments in the U.S., Panama, Colombia and Peru, and we search for new opportunities internationally,"
To learn more about Premier Casa, visit https://www.premiercasa.com or call +(507) 264 5302.
A closer look at Premier Casa
Premier Casa is a full service international real estate company. We strive to provide the highest standards of quality, integrity and transparency in all transactions related to property sales, management and advisory services.
Premier Casa's Property Management team is comprised of professionals in accounting, legal, reservations, marketing, housekeeping and maintenance.
Contact
Mark Martigan
***@premiercasa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse