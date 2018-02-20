 
News By Tag
* Panama Real Estate
* Costa Rica Real Estate
* Colombia Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Panama City
  Panama
  Panama
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Premier Casa Introduces Hundreds of New Properties to Their Network

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Panama Real Estate
* Costa Rica Real Estate
* Colombia Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Panama City - Panama - Panama

Subject:
* Products

PANAMA CITY, Panama - Feb. 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Premier Casa, a fast-growing real estate and land, property management company, welcomes hundreds of new properties for rentals and sale to its growing international network. This includes properties in Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Peru.

Premier Casa Panama has a full service office located in Panama city with hundreds of properties for sale and over one hundred apartments to choose from for short term or long term rental needs. Panama City is the business center of central America with major banking, the second largest free trade zone in the world. This growing and vibrant city is the hub of the Americas and a destination for many travelers as well as a jumping off point for the rest of central and South America. From Panama City, you can travel 1 to 2 hours to many of panama's beaches and resorts. Premier Casa Panama can meet all of your rental, real estate and corporate housing needs in Panama City or the surrounding beach areas.

Premier Casa model has a team of international, experienced professionals whose aim is to deliver the right solution to meet their investor's objective. They provide a full range of real estate services, including residential and commercial property sales, rentals, leasing, management, valuation, acquisition and related services.

"With over $100 million in managed assets, we continually seek, identify, implement and fund ideas that add value and maximize return on investment for our clients. Our current portfolio includes investments in the U.S., Panama, Colombia and Peru, and we search for new opportunities internationally," said Jeffrey Duda, Managing Director of Premier Casa. "Our international network is growing at an aggressive pace and each new office offers area agents with the fsbdt ability to get the job done. We are thrilled to welcome our newest group of talented property owners as each brings years of experience and demonstrates an inspiring passion for sharing the Premier Casa model to help our clients get what they are looking for."

To learn more about Premier Casa, visit https://www.premiercasa.com or call +(507) 264 5302.

A closer look at Premier Casa

Premier Casa is a full service international real estate company. We strive to provide the highest standards of quality, integrity and transparency in all transactions related to property sales, management and advisory services.

Premier Casa's Property Management team is comprised of professionals in accounting, legal, reservations, marketing, housekeeping and maintenance.

Contact
Mark Martigan
***@premiercasa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@premiercasa.com Email Verified
Tags:Panama Real Estate, Costa Rica Real Estate, Colombia Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Panama City - Panama - Panama
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Premier Casa News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share