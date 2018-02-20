News By Tag
Yoritex Inc. Finalized Its Pre-ICO With Great Success
Company finished internal audit of early stage sale YRX distribution
44,000,000 YRX tokens were sold during the Pre-ICO, representing 86% of the total pre-sale allocation of YRX tokens. Soft Cap (1,000,000 EUR) is reached. Yoritex Pre-ICO passed off from November 29 2017 to January 10 2018.
The YRX token pre-sale was a great success with some large international buyers, as well as with retail buyers in Canada.
Commenting on the transactions, Leon Dain, Chief Executive Officer of Yoritex Inc., stated: 'We are particularly pleased with the excellent reception of our Company, both in Canada and internationally, and the great success of our Pre-ICO. Today, Yoritex benefits from all of the strengths necessary to pursue its profitable, sustainable growth dynamic: a balanced business model, strong target market analysis, deep knowledge of legal aspects, right choice of legal jurisdiction for PSP establishment, etc. We are proud to welcome on board the new supporters who have joined us, thereby demonstrating their confidence in our strategy'.
Terms and Conditions of Yoritex ICO
Selling Price
ICO Selling Price: 1 YRX = 0.00074 ETH / 1 ETH = 1,350 YRX
Initial Rate: 1 YRX = 0.00185 ETH
Discount: 60%
Total size of the ICO offering
433,500,000 fsbdt YRX allocated to the ICO (representing 85% of the 510,000,000 YRX)
ICO Calendar
Yoritex ICO will continued until May 10th, 2018, inclusive.
About Yoritex Inc.
Yoritex Inc. (https://www.yoritex.com/
Contact
Yoritex Inc. PR Department
***@yoritex.com
