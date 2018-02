Yoritex Inc. Finalized Its Pre-ICO With Great Success

Company finished internal audit of early stage sale YRX distribution

-- The Toronto-based Fintech company Yoritex Inc., currently running the ICO campaign to support the development of its SimcoePay™, the First European Cross-Border Multicurrency Online Bank for EU Non-Residents, is pleased to announce that its expansion plans are well underway as it has finalized its Pre-ICO with great success.44,000,000 YRX tokens were sold during the Pre-ICO, representing 86% of the total pre-sale allocation of YRX tokens. Soft Cap (1,000,000 EUR) is reached. Yoritex Pre-ICO passed off from November 29 2017 to January 10 2018.The YRX token pre-sale was a great success with some large international buyers, as well as with retail buyers in Canada.Commenting on the transactions, Leon Dain, Chief Executive Officer of Yoritex Inc., stated: 'We are particularly pleased with the excellent reception of our Company, both in Canada and internationally, and the great success of our Pre-ICO. Today, Yoritex benefits from all of the strengths necessary to pursue its profitable, sustainable growth dynamic: a balanced business model, strong target market analysis, deep knowledge of legal aspects, right choice of legal jurisdiction for PSP establishment, etc. We are proud to welcome on board the new supporters who have joined us, thereby demonstrating their confidence in our strategy'.Selling PriceICO Selling Price: 1 YRX = 0.00074 ETH / 1 ETH = 1,350 YRXInitial Rate: 1 YRX = 0.00185 ETHDiscount:Total size of the ICO offering433,500,000 fsbdt YRX allocated to the ICO (representing 85% of the 510,000,000 YRX)ICO CalendarYoritex ICO will continued until May 10th, 2018, inclusive.Yoritex Inc. ( https://www.yoritex.com/ ) was established and incorporated in Canada in 2009. The company launched several projects in mHealth, engineering and IT technologies in co-operation with Blackberry corporation and other Canadian and European companies. In 2016 Yoritex has started developing the First European Cross-Border Multicurrency Online Bank for EU Non Residents (project).