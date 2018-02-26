 
News By Tag
* Continuing Education
* Entertainment Law
* Workforce Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baton Rouge
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment and Education Chapter launches

Continuing Education Partnership with Aperion Global Institute™ online learning and not-for-credit certificate offerings
 
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Continuing Education
* Entertainment Law
* Workforce Development

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Baton Rouge - Louisiana - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

BATON ROUGE, La. - Feb. 25, 2018 - PRLog -- The Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment and Education Chapter (SUAF E&E Chapter) has launched an online continuing education program.  The SUAF E&E Chapter's Center for Excellence Institute is an exclusive partnership with Aperion Global Institute and its affiliates. (AGI) The institute's e-learning programs are accessed through a "Virtual Campus" designed to prepare students and lifelong learners for today's competitive global entertainment and education market, along with numerous other disciplines.

SUAF E&E Chapter's Center for Excellence Institute is a customized, self-paced online program featuring over 1000+ courses. Featured courses include artist promotion and representation management, music publishing, production and distribution, recording, performance agreements, merchandising, and touring, film and television agreements.

Additional courses offered include creating and managing your corporate brand, supply chain management, Microsoft Office Suites, digital marketing, workplace violence, women and leadership, entrepreneurship, the judicial system process, public relations, and Music in Cyberspace.

Because of its flexibility, the plethora of courses, and its online, self-paced format, the Center for Excellence Institute aligns with a commitment to support and bring value to those that may need to sharpen job skills or reinvent themselves in a new career field.  We are incredibly excited about the partnership with Aperion Global Institute and the vast number of program offerings that will come out of this agreement. The highly experienced educational leadership team at Aperion Global Institute is committed to helping the SUAF E&E Chapter provide content that will be available to students and lifelong professional learners.

"The Federation's mission along with over 100,000 loyal alumni is to support the goals and objectives of the university, through recruitment, financial support, public relations, community outreach, loyal talent dedication while maintaining a commitment to the highest standards," says, SUAF E&E's Chapter President, Camille Mayo.  Mayo added, "This new continuing education program will provide an online platform for alumni and all lifelong learners throughout the country and around the globe."

Preston Castille, National President of the Southern University Alumni Federation, stated, "We are ecstatic about the newly created Southern University Federation Entertainment and Education Chapter.  SUAF E&E Chapter's Center for Excellence Institute will allow us to be on the cutting edge of Digital Learning and provide an additional avenue to assist the university to provide more need-based scholarships."  Castille added, "We believe this innovative partnership by one of our newest alumni chapters will be a tremendous resource for Southern University alumni and every person on the planet who wants to take advantage of this new learning opportunity"

Isiah Reese, Aperion's Chairman of the Board, announced, "The Southern University Alumni Federation, with more than 55 chapters across the nation, has a long dynamic history of serving leaders in the entertainment, business, military, legal, education and so many other areas.  This is precisely why we felt at Aperion Global Institute this partnership with the SUAF E&E Chapter was the correct cultural fit in expanding our digital virtual campus course offerings footprint."  Reese added, "AGI's entire leadership team is excited about how passionate, and dedicated the SUAF E&E's leadership team is to preserving the university and more importantly supporting its mission.

Courses start as low as $99.00 and are accessible from any mobile device, tablet, laptop, or computer.

Start Today! Courses are available to all learners 24-hours a day, year-round, across the globe, and there is no admission or application required for acceptance. The programs are taught by experienced faculty and will be delivered through a virtual campus learning management system for online, blended and web-enhanced courses.

For a full listing of SUAF E&E programs and courses.

Click here: suafee.aperionglobalinstitute.com/

About Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment & Education Chapter
The mission of the Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment & Education Chapter (SUAF E&E CHAPTER) is to produce a global learning platform to advance entertainment initiatives and enrich people's lives by providing professional growth opportunities through "not for credit" continuing education offerings generating financial support for Southern University students and the Southern University Alumni Federation.

About fsbdt The Southern University Alumni Federation
The Federation's mission is to support the goals and objectives of the University through recruitment, financial support, public relations, community outreach, talent loyalty, dedication and commitment to the highest standards.

Consisting of more than 100,000 graduates, Southern University Alumni are actively engaged throughout the United States and the globe. Led by a history of dynamic, dedicated and capable leaders, the Alumni Federation strives to keep graduates connected and exposed to opportunities, recognize alumni accomplishments and above all, continue the fight to preserve and strengthen the University and its mission. For more information about the Southern University Alumni Federation.

About Aperion Global Institute Office of Continuing Education
A unique digital educational model that has a direct focus on "Erasing the Digital Educational Divide and create lifelong learners. Aperion Global Institute offers a state-of-the-art licensed learning management system with a reliable cloud-based all-inclusive multi-language system. Aperion Global Institute is certified internationally outside of the US through the governing body of the Accredited Commission International. Through ACI, Aperion Global Institute is authorized to provide over 1500+ online self-paced courses to over two hundred educational universities and colleges outside of the U.S. With an exclusive offer for essentially delivering non-credit courses, but also offer courses for college credit through an international partnership for non-traditional students seeking a degree.

Southern University Alumni Federation Education and Entertainment Chapter is in partnership with Aperion Global Institute™

Contact
Naja Hardmon, Digital Media Department
Julie Howard, Program Lead
***@aperonglobalinstitute.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aperonglobalinstitute.com
Tags:Continuing Education, Entertainment Law, Workforce Development
Industry:Education
Location:Baton Rouge - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 26, 2018
Aperion Global Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share