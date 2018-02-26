News By Tag
Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment and Education Chapter launches
Continuing Education Partnership with Aperion Global Institute™ online learning and not-for-credit certificate offerings
SUAF E&E Chapter's Center for Excellence Institute is a customized, self-paced online program featuring over 1000+ courses. Featured courses include artist promotion and representation management, music publishing, production and distribution, recording, performance agreements, merchandising, and touring, film and television agreements.
Additional courses offered include creating and managing your corporate brand, supply chain management, Microsoft Office Suites, digital marketing, workplace violence, women and leadership, entrepreneurship, the judicial system process, public relations, and Music in Cyberspace.
Because of its flexibility, the plethora of courses, and its online, self-paced format, the Center for Excellence Institute aligns with a commitment to support and bring value to those that may need to sharpen job skills or reinvent themselves in a new career field. We are incredibly excited about the partnership with Aperion Global Institute and the vast number of program offerings that will come out of this agreement. The highly experienced educational leadership team at Aperion Global Institute is committed to helping the SUAF E&E Chapter provide content that will be available to students and lifelong professional learners.
"The Federation's mission along with over 100,000 loyal alumni is to support the goals and objectives of the university, through recruitment, financial support, public relations, community outreach, loyal talent dedication while maintaining a commitment to the highest standards," says, SUAF E&E's Chapter President, Camille Mayo. Mayo added, "This new continuing education program will provide an online platform for alumni and all lifelong learners throughout the country and around the globe."
Preston Castille, National President of the Southern University Alumni Federation, stated, "We are ecstatic about the newly created Southern University Federation Entertainment and Education Chapter. SUAF E&E Chapter's Center for Excellence Institute will allow us to be on the cutting edge of Digital Learning and provide an additional avenue to assist the university to provide more need-based scholarships."
Isiah Reese, Aperion's Chairman of the Board, announced, "The Southern University Alumni Federation, with more than 55 chapters across the nation, has a long dynamic history of serving leaders in the entertainment, business, military, legal, education and so many other areas. This is precisely why we felt at Aperion Global Institute this partnership with the SUAF E&E Chapter was the correct cultural fit in expanding our digital virtual campus course offerings footprint." Reese added, "AGI's entire leadership team is excited about how passionate, and dedicated the SUAF E&E's leadership team is to preserving the university and more importantly supporting its mission.
Courses start as low as $99.00 and are accessible from any mobile device, tablet, laptop, or computer.
Start Today! Courses are available to all learners 24-hours a day, year-round, across the globe, and there is no admission or application required for acceptance. The programs are taught by experienced faculty and will be delivered through a virtual campus learning management system for online, blended and web-enhanced courses.
For a full listing of SUAF E&E programs and courses.
Click here: suafee.aperionglobalinstitute.com/
About Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment & Education Chapter
The mission of the Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment & Education Chapter (SUAF E&E CHAPTER) is to produce a global learning platform to advance entertainment initiatives and enrich people's lives by providing professional growth opportunities through "not for credit" continuing education offerings generating financial support for Southern University students and the Southern University Alumni Federation.
About The Southern University Alumni Federation
The Federation's mission is to support the goals and objectives of the University through recruitment, financial support, public relations, community outreach, talent loyalty, dedication and commitment to the highest standards.
Consisting of more than 100,000 graduates, Southern University Alumni are actively engaged throughout the United States and the globe. Led by a history of dynamic, dedicated and capable leaders, the Alumni Federation strives to keep graduates connected and exposed to opportunities, recognize alumni accomplishments and above all, continue the fight to preserve and strengthen the University and its mission. For more information about the Southern University Alumni Federation.
About Aperion Global Institute Office of Continuing Education
A unique digital educational model that has a direct focus on "Erasing the Digital Educational Divide and create lifelong learners. Aperion Global Institute offers a state-of-the-
