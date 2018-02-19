 
News By Tag
* Legal
* Lawyer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019

Ferguson Case Orr Paterson Welcomes Attorney Arthur Zittell

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Legal
Lawyer

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Ventura - California - US

VENTURA, Calif. - Feb. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP (http://www.fcoplaw.com/) (FCOP), Ventura County's largest law firm, recently announced that attorney Arthur Zittell has joined the firm. Zittell, who will be of counsel, brings 45 years of law experience, with the past 30 years as a sole practioner specializing in family law. Rated an AV-Preeminent attorney by Martindale-Hubbard for the past 28 years, Zittell is skilled at helping clients navigate the difficult process of family law matters, including complex financial cases and contested child custody cases.

"We're pleased to welcome Art to FCOP. His extensive knowledge of family law and overall law experience will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients," said Michael Velthoen, FCOP managing partner.

Recognized for the past several years by Super Lawyers magazine as one of the top attorneys in Southern California, Zittell earned his bachelor's degree from California State Northridge (Valley State College at the time) with a major in history and his law degree from Loyola Law School. After graduating, he was sworn in as an attorney and served nearly three years as a prosecutor at the Ventura County District Attorney's Office before going into private practice in 1975.

A Los Angeles county native, Zittell is a member of the Ventura Bar Association and the California Bar Association, and an alumni of fsbdt Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He will be based out of FCOP's Westlake Village location.

For over 35 years, FCOP has been providing quality solutions and personal attention to clients throughout California. Conveniently located in Westlake Village and Ventura, our two full-service offices offer expert counsel across 15 specialized practice groups. With commitment and pride, we also serve the community through pro bono services and by volunteering and sponsoring a variety of civic, professional and charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.fcoplaw.com.

Contact
Michael Velthoen
***@fcoplaw.com
End
Source:Ferguson Case Orr Paterson
Email:***@fcoplaw.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share