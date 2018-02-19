News By Tag
Ferguson Case Orr Paterson Welcomes Attorney Arthur Zittell
"We're pleased to welcome Art to FCOP. His extensive knowledge of family law and overall law experience will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients," said Michael Velthoen, FCOP managing partner.
Recognized for the past several years by Super Lawyers magazine as one of the top attorneys in Southern California, Zittell earned his bachelor's degree from California State Northridge (Valley State College at the time) with a major in history and his law degree from Loyola Law School. After graduating, he was sworn in as an attorney and served nearly three years as a prosecutor at the Ventura County District Attorney's Office before going into private practice in 1975.
A Los Angeles county native, Zittell is a member of the Ventura Bar Association and the California Bar Association, and an alumni of fsbdt Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He will be based out of FCOP's Westlake Village location.
For over 35 years, FCOP has been providing quality solutions and personal attention to clients throughout California. Conveniently located in Westlake Village and Ventura, our two full-service offices offer expert counsel across 15 specialized practice groups. With commitment and pride, we also serve the community through pro bono services and by volunteering and sponsoring a variety of civic, professional and charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.fcoplaw.com.
