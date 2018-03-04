Jazz Musician RON APREA Returns to the Birdland Jazz Club in New York City

Ron Aprea with his All-Star Big Band and Vocalist Angela DeNiro will Perform at the Legendary Birdland Jazz Club on March 4, 2018. Ron Aprea originally played Birdland in 1966 as part of the legendary Frank Foster's Big Band.

--Mr. Aprea got his own alto saxophone at age 16 and started taking lessons in the old Radio City Music Hall building. It was also during this time that Ron would frequent the famed Birdland Jazz Club on Broadway. He spent a lot of time soaking up inspiration from all of the Big Band and Jazz legends that played the club – such as Count Basie and Blakey's Jazz Messengers. Both would prove to be major influences in Ron's career. It was at Birdland that Ron met Frank Foster who played with and arranged for Count Basie; the two became lifelong friends.Ron played with legends like Woody Herman, Tito Puente, Billy May, Skitch Henderson and Lionel Hampton. While playing with Hampton, he had the opportunity to play a concert at the Smithsonian Institute, where Ron's solos were taped and placed into their Archives. http://www.ronaprea.comIn 1974, Ron was invited by close friend, trumpet player (Stevie Wonder/Rolling Stones) Steve Madaio to work on John Lennon's "Walls and Bridges" and Ron became part of the horn section known as the "Little Big Horns." Much later in his career, Ron was invited to perform on Ginger Broderick's weekly LIVE television program, GingerNewYork, which broadcasts from New York City every Friday. Knowing that she was a Beatles fan, Ron decided to "jazz up" a couple of Lennon tunes. Ginger was so overwhelmed, Ron decided on the spot that it was time for him to put together his own treatments of some of Lennon's songs. The resulting CD, "Ron Aprea Pays Tribute to John Lennon & the Beatles" was released in the Spring of 2015 to rave reviews. The spirit of Lennon is also reflected in the charitable partnership formed with Aid for Kids. A portion of each sale will be given to the organization.is a native New Yorker, fsbdt earned her degree in Music, and is a composer and arranger, as well as vocalist. In addition to Angela's jazz singing and scatting abilities, she has also done extensive studio work, with various jingles to her credit. She is currently performing in New York jazz clubs with saxophonist Ron Aprea. Their quintet features Angela scatting along with the alto saxophone, performing the music of jazz greats Charlie Parker, Thelonius Monk, and Duke Ellington, as well as such classic composers as Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Tad Dameron, and Michel LeGrand. She also has a thriving voiceover business, which keeps her very busy these days!Angela DeNiro and her husband, Ron Aprea, co-hosted a weekly jazz radio show on WSHR, 91.9 FM, New York, for two years. Their showfeatured the music of jazz greats old and new, as well as interesting conversations and interviews with legendary jazz artists.Birdland Jazz Club315 West 44th StreetNew York, New York 10036Sunday, March 4, 2018Doors: 5pm / Show: 6pmTickets: $30