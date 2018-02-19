News By Tag
3rd Annual "Landscapes" Art Competition Announced by Fusion Art
Fusion Art is now accepting entries for its 3rd Annual "Landscapes" International Art Competition.
For this competition artists, worldwide, are encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of natural scenery and the physical elements of landforms such as mountains, hills, valleys, deserts, farmland, trees, rivers, lakes, ponds, forests, wilderness, polar regions, rainforests, islands and tropical landscapes. All artists over the age of 18, regardless of location or experience, are encouraged to submit their best representational or abstract floral/botanical art and photography.
An exhibition of the winning artists will be hosted on Fusion Art's website during the month of April 2018.
Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories - "Traditional"
Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed solo and group art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art's website, in hundreds of press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.
Artists who are interested in submitting their artwork for consideration should visit Fusion Art's website for full competition guidelines: https://fusionartps.com/
About Fusion Art
Contact
Valerie Hoffman
Fusion Art
***@fusionartps.com
