3rd Annual "Landscapes" Art Competition Announced by Fusion Art

Fusion Art is now accepting entries for its 3rd Annual "Landscapes" International Art Competition.
 
 
3rd Annual Landscapes International Art Competition
3rd Annual Landscapes International Art Competition
 
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Feb. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Fusion Art is pleased to announce it is now accepting entries for the 3rd Annual "Landscapes" international online art competition.

For this competition artists, worldwide, are encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of natural scenery and the physical elements of landforms such as mountains, hills, valleys, deserts, farmland, trees, rivers, lakes, ponds, forests, wilderness, polar regions, rainforests, islands and tropical landscapes. All artists over the age of 18, regardless of location or experience, are encouraged to submit their best representational or abstract floral/botanical art and photography.

An exhibition of the winning artists will be hosted on Fusion Art's website during the month of April 2018.

Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories - "Traditional" Art and "Digital Art & Photography". Best in Show winners receive invitations to participate fsbdt in Fusion Art's 3rd annual group exhibition in Palm Springs. The deadline to apply is March 27, 2018.

Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed solo and group art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art's website, in hundreds of press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.

Artists who are interested in submitting their artwork for consideration should visit Fusion Art's website for full competition guidelines: https://fusionartps.com/3rd-landscapes-art-competition-april-2018/.

About Fusion Art

Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed solo and group art competitions and exhibitions. Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions, exhibitions and experiences.

