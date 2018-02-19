News By Tag
Loretta Kaufman to Exhibit in the National Association of Women Artists' Exhibition
Loretta Kaufman participates in National Association of Women Artists' "Ev(e)olution VIII – Migration" Exhibition
In 1889, five innovative women, barred from full participation in the male-dominated National Academy of Design and the Society of American Artists, founded the Women's Art Club. The organization flourished and in 1913 was renamed the National Association of Women Painters and Sculptors. Through the 1920's the organization sponsored exhibitions nationally and abroad. In 1941, the name was changed to NAWA. The mission of the NAWA is to foster and promote awareness of, and interest in, visual art created by women in the United States while encouraging contemporary and emerging artists. The Association honors and continues the long and important contribution of women to the history of American art and fsbdt culture.
The Ev(e)olution VIII – Migration exhibition will be held in the Community Gallery Room of the Riverside Branch, New York Public Library, 127 Amsterdam Ave (opposite Lincoln Center and around the corner from Juilliard) in New York City March 2-31, 2018. The library has invited participating artists to have a poster reproduced of their accepted artwork. Each poster will be placed outward in street level windows around the perimeter of the library on public view for the month of March. An Opening Reception will be held March 3rd between 12:30 – 2:30 pm. For more information, please contact NAWA at www.thenawa.org or by phone: 212-675-1616.
About The Artist
During her four decades of art making, Nashville sculptor and painter, Loretta Kaufman, has produced work in several media that focus on the environment. The paintings in the There Is Safety In Number series are all about the natural phenomenon and innate and fascinating behavior that many species use effectively when foraging, in threat situations and reproduction. Her painting, Three Of A Kind: Series HR, is included in Peter Waldor's limited edition, hard cover book of poetry, Gate Posts With No Gate – The Leg Paint Project. This groundbreaking book carries an endorsement from Sean Hemingway. Readings and exhibitions throughout the US, Canada and Europe are planned around a mid-2018 release date. Loretta's paintings and sculptures have also been juried into numerous international online exhibitions including Fusion Art's Elemental – Air, Fire, Earth, Water in 2015, Waterscapes, Animal Kingdom, 2nd Annual Figures & Faces in 2016. She also won an Honorable Mention Award for the painting There Is Safety In Numbers (Variation I): Environment Series in Colors in 2017 and an Honorable Mention Award for her sculpture, Double Monologues I: The Celia Series in Women Artists in January 2018. For more information about Loretta and her work, please visit her website: lorettaanakaufman.artweb.com
