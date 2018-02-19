United Premier Soccer League Announces Florida Soccer Soldiers as New Florida Expansion Team

Miami Lakes (Fla.)-Based Pro Development Club Joins UPSL For Spring 2018 Season

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Florida Soccer Soldiers as a new member starting with the 2018 Spring Season.Based in Miami Lakes (Fla.), Florida Soccer Soldiers begins UPSL play in the Florida Conference, and will play its at SDG Soccer Complex (16601 NE 15th Ave., North Miami Beach, FL 33162) in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The UPSL Florida Conference continues to come on strong with quality teams up and down the Sunshine State. We are pleased to welcome Florida Soccer Soldiers to the UPSL. Owner Marcos Bordoni has strong connections to the Argentinian soccer community, and has assembled a strong front office staff to support the team. We wish Florida Soccer Soldiers the best of luck as it prepares to kick off the Spring 2018 Season."Owner Marcos Bordoni, 38, is an Argentine investor and partner with Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM!) and SDG Soccer Complex and Academy in in North Miami Beach (Fla.).Florida Soccer Solders Owner Marcos Bordoni said, "We are very honored to be in the United Premier Soccer League. We have very good relationships with professional clubs in Argentina where we come from so now we link these things together. It's very exciting. We want to bring up good players and give them a chance to play at a high level. SLAM! Is the first soccer-first school in Florida so working together with SDG Soccer right next door is going to great things for you soccer players in Florida."Fernando Gueimaren will serve as the team's General Manager. A former professional player in Argentina, Gueimaren, 33, also played in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL).Former Venezuelan National Team player Daniel Godoy, 37, is the team's Head Coach. Godoy also played in the NPSL."Both know perfectly the way play, train and develop teams here locally," Bordoni said. "(Gueimaren)was on a NPSL roster last year but he's not playing this year to be a part of this project."Florida Soccer Soldiers soon will announce its upcoming game schedule.Florida Soccer Soldiers is an American Soccer club currently based in Miami Lakes, Fla., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Florida Soccer Soldiers will begin play in the UPSL Pro Premier.Founded in 2017, Florida Soccer Soldiers can participate in the qualifying fsbdt rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact:Marcos BordoniDirect: 305-456-2695The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 140 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 140-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccer.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis@upslsoccer.comupslcommunications@gmail.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague