Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce announces Easter Weekend fun in the LBI Region

From Easter Bunny sightings to concerts, summer savings opportunities and dining options by the basketful, come see why Long Beach Island is hopping this spring

Easter Weekend happenings on Long Beach Island

-- Spring at the shore brings the promise of longer days and the return of summer. To kick things off the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce created the short list of Easter Weekend happenings along with member restaurant brunch and dinner offerings.Saturday March 31 is a busy day to visit Beach Haven with several events to help welcome spring, chamber member Artifacts & Company 100 N Bay Avenue Beach Haven starts off the their celebration of all things spring with their 2nd Annual Flower Art Show Reception featuring Local artists, live flowers & light refreshments. All are welcome to attend from 1 to 4 pm. The Flower Show will run from March 31st- April 14th, 2018Spend the Day at 9th & Bay with the Easter Bunny as Schooner's Wharf and Bay Village get ready to welcome the start of the season. Many shops will be open with their newest merchandise to welcome you into the 2018. This kid friendly event gives plenty of reason to enjoy the day, photo opps with the bunny begin at 1pm.Surflight Theatre's Show Place Ice Cream Parlour hosts Tea with the fsbdt Easter Bunny at 4 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Surflight Box Office or online at www.surflight.org. The event will be presented by Miss Atlantic Shores 2018 along with the Surflight Theatre. Children of all ages can enjoy tea and sweets with the Easter Bunny, a magical princess, and Miss America Titleholders. Partygoers will be entertained with songs, dancing and fun. All proceeds benefit Surflight Theatre's Education Programs and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. For those interested in an evening of entertainment Surflight also offers a 730pm performance of Broadway & Beyond on March 31. Tickets are $24.50 and can be purchased online and or through box office. Enjoy a highly acclaimed musical show that has been headlining on cruise ships world wide wide. Proceeds also benefit Surflight Theatre's Education Programs and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.Fantasy Island hosts their Online and at Arcade Counter Spring Half Price Sale for the rides in time to fill Easter Baskets. Purchase from their website www.fantasyislandpark.com or stop into the arcade during our normal hours of operation and save on shipping. The sale runs from March 30- April 8Restaurants ready to serve a memorable Easter feast include The Gables, Engleside Inn, Delaware Oyster House, The Plantation, Green House Cafe and Buckalews. For a complete line up of Easter dining options including brunches and dinners visit the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce website www.visitLBIregion.com, stop into their visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street in Ship Bottom every Monday through Friday 1 to 4pm, or call 609 494 7211. Follow on social as @lbiregion or @southernoceanchamber for updates and specials happening around the holiday and spring break.