News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mounts Botanical Garden Invites the Public to 15 Fun and Informative Horticultural Events
Including the Environmental Exhibition of
WASHED ASHORE: Art to Save the Sea
+ Qigong / Tai Chi in the Garden – March 1, 8, 15 & 22
+ Stories in the Garden – March 9 & April 13
+ Medicinal Plants for the Garden – March 11
+ Environmental Film Series – March 22 & April 26
+ Palm & Cycad Sale – March 24-25
+ Weeds: Pesky Plants of Lawns & Gardens – April 2
+ Sprouting for the Health of It! – April 7
+ Mounts Spring Benefit – April 8
+ Urban Farming: Hydroponics – April 21
+ Plant-A-Palooza:
(West Palm Beach, FL – February 14, 2018) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting 15 fun and informative horticultural events during March and April, including the return of Tai Chi in the Garden, four fascinating workshops, two environmental films, the always popular Palm & Cycad Sale and Plant-A Palooza: Annual Spring Plant Sale, and the ongoing ecology-themed exhibition, WASHED ASHORE: Art to Save the Sea, which will be on display at Mounts through early June.
March
Qigong / Tai Chi in the Garden
Thursday, March 1 – 9 to 10 am
The Hutcheson Portico (Back of the Garden)
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Dorothy Rettay, Level IV Qigong (the highest level of Spring Forest Qigong)
A professional practitioner of Wu-Style Tai Chi, Rettay is a certified instructor and owner of The Qigong Studio and Up Your Qi!™, a system that uses her unique regimen of applied Qigong/
Qigong / Tai Chi in the Garden
Thursday, March 8 – 9 to 10 am
The Hutcheson Portico (Back of the Garden)
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Dorothy Rettay, Level IV Qigong (the highest level of Spring Forest Qigong)
A professional practitioner of Wu-Style Tai Chi, Rettay is a certified instructor and owner of The Qigong Studio and Up Your Qi!™, a system that uses her unique regimen of applied Qigong/
Stories in the Garden:
Bees
& fsbdt Tour of Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetlands Garden
Friday, March 9 – 10 to 11 am
Mounts – The Pavilion
FREE
Speaker: Stacey Burford, Youth Services Librarian
Celebrate the 15th year of Stories in the Garden by bringing young ones (ages 2-6) to these FREE nature-themed programs co-sponsored by the Palm Beach Library System. They'll love the interactive stories, songs and learning activities in the Garden. Programs are held rain or shine in the sheltered Pavilion. No reservations required, except for parties of six or more. A craft activity to culminate each day will be reserved for the first 30 registrants.
(Note: To pre-register, call Mounts at 561.233.1757.)
Medicinal Plants for the Garden
Sunday, March 11 – 10 to 11:30 am
Mounts Exhibit Hall A
$15 for members; $20 for nonmembers
Instructor: Donnie Brown, Evening Herb Society, & Laura Olson, Owner of euFloria Healing LLC
This will be an educational journey to learning more about medicinal plants. The two instructors will discuss various types of medicinal plants, how to plant them, health benefits associated with them, and how to implement them in your life. A tour of the Garden of Well-Being (Herb Garden) will conclude the presentation.
Qigong / Tai Chi in the Garden
Thursday, March 15 – 9 to 10 am
The Hutcheson Portico (Back of the Garden)
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Dorothy Rettay, Level IV Qigong (the highest level of Spring Forest Qigong)
A professional practitioner of Wu-Style Tai Chi, Rettay is a certified instructor and owner of The Qigong Studio and Up Your Qi!™, a system that uses her unique regimen of applied Qigong/
Qigong / Tai Chi in the Garden
Thursday, March 22 – 9 to 10 am
The Hutcheson Portico (Back of the Garden)
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Dorothy Rettay, Level IV Qigong (the highest level of Spring Forest Qigong)
A professional practitioner of Wu-Style Tai Chi, Rettay is a certified instructor and owner of The Qigong Studio and Up Your Qi!™, a system that uses her unique regimen of applied Qigong/
Note:
To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, go online at www.mounts.org/
About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:
With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.
Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.
Available for Interview:
Rochelle Wolberg, Curator-Director
Mounts Botanical Garden
561.233.1730
rwolberg@pbcgov.org
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse