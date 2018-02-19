TVS Classic Sports Network.Com Post Cable Network Adds Joe Frazier Classic Championship Boxing

TVS Television Network Joe Frazier vs. Ron Stander Championship Heavyweight Fight highlights a catalog of 150 classic TV fights added to the channel, both on the Video on Demand Ad Supported Service and the streaming network that begins March 24th.

Media Contact

Tom Ficara

***@tvstvnetworks.com

6618859611 Tom Ficara6618859611

End

-- TVS Classic Sports Network.Com, a post cable network that is free to view and advertising supported, has added the Joe Frazier vs. Ron Stander Championship Fight as a part of a package of more than 150 classic TV fights from the first 40 years of broadcast TV in the USA. Also appearing in the championship boxing series are Ken Norton, Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Carmen Basillio, Sandy Sadler, Floyd Patterson, SonnyListon, Rocky Marciano, Archie Moore, and dozens more boxing hall of famers.TVS Classic Sports Network.Com is available as one of 72 'TVS Micro Channels' on TVS TV Networks.Com, on an ad supported, video on demand basis via the Daily Motion platform. The channel is gearing up for a March 24th start of a 24/7 streaming post cable network.TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network. It was founded in 1960. For almost 60 years TVS has produced and distributed sports programming such as college basketball, major college football bowl games, NASL Soccer, WFL Football, WCT Tennis, LPBT Bowling, AIAW Championships, NASCAR and Indy Car Racing, PGA and LPGA Golf, as well as World Championship Boxing. fsbdt All TVS Sports in the TVS Library will be aired on the TVS Classic Sports Network.ComTVS Ad Sales.Com, headed by sports advertising and marketing icon Jerry Wolff, handles all advertising, marketing, prtomotional, and product placement opportunities on TVS Classic Sports Network.Com and all other TVS properties.TVS Television Networks.Com are located in the Greater Los Angeles area. TVS Magazines.Com are located in Atlanta. TVS Radio Network.Com is located in Las Vegas. TVS Ad Sales.Com are located in Miami and New York.