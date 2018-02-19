News By Tag
TVS Classic Sports Network.Com Post Cable Network Adds Joe Frazier Classic Championship Boxing
TVS Television Network Joe Frazier vs. Ron Stander Championship Heavyweight Fight highlights a catalog of 150 classic TV fights added to the channel, both on the Video on Demand Ad Supported Service and the streaming network that begins March 24th.
TVS Classic Sports Network.Com is available as one of 72 'TVS Micro Channels' on TVS TV Networks.Com, on an ad supported, video on demand basis via the Daily Motion platform. The channel is gearing up for a March 24th start of a 24/7 streaming post cable network.
TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network. It was founded in 1960. For almost 60 years TVS has produced and distributed sports programming such as college basketball, major college football bowl games, NASL Soccer, WFL Football, WCT Tennis, LPBT Bowling, AIAW Championships, NASCAR and Indy Car Racing, PGA and LPGA Golf, as well as World Championship Boxing. fsbdt All TVS Sports in the TVS Library will be aired on the TVS Classic Sports Network.Com
TVS Ad Sales.Com, headed by sports advertising and marketing icon Jerry Wolff, handles all advertising, marketing, prtomotional, and product placement opportunities on TVS Classic Sports Network.Com and all other TVS properties.
TVS Television Networks.Com are located in the Greater Los Angeles area. TVS Magazines.Com are located in Atlanta. TVS Radio Network.Com is located in Las Vegas. TVS Ad Sales.Com are located in Miami and New York.
