Ricky Rebel To Perform At POP UP + DANCE PARTY MINNEAPOLIS In Los Angeles On March 10th, 2018
Pop/Rock/Glam Superstar Ricky Rebel will be performing at the POP UP + DANCE PARTY MINNEAPOLIS on March 10th, 2018 at the Bamboo Lane Gallery, 410 Bamboo Lane, Los Angeles, California. Don't Miss this FABULOUS event!
Sounds provided by Fatima Chantel and Lee Bishop, ART by Afterglow Florals, Fashion by CC Studios, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Homeboy Industries.
Homeboy Industries provides hope, training, and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of our community. Each year over 10,000 former gang members from across Los Angeles come through Homeboy Industries' doors in an effort to make a positive change. They are welcomed into a community of mutual kinship, love, and a wide variety of services ranging from tattoo removal to anger management and parenting classes. Full-time employment is offered for more than 200 men and women at a time through an 18-month program that helps them re-identify who they are in the world, offers job training so they can move on from Homeboy Industries and become contributing members of the community - knowing they count!
THEN:
In 1997, recording artist Ricky G. burst on the music scene as the lead vocalist of No Authority who toured with 98 Degrees, Destiny's Child, Aaron Carter, Ashlee and Jessica Simpson among others. Rodney Jerkins(Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears) produced their first album, "Keep On", and Michael Jackson signed the band to his own MJJ Music custom-label at Sony. In 2000, they signed with Madonna'sMaverick label to release their namesake album. The album reached #18 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. Their signature hit, "Can I Get Your Number" peaked at #33 on the Billboard Top 40 chart while "I'm Telling You This" appeared on "The Rugrats in Paris" soundtrack. The band then embarked on tour with Britney Spears. Following the break-up of No Authority, Ricky became the lead vocalist of Harlow from 2004-2009 during which time he released "Unstoppable"
Ricky also leant his voice to films including "Apollo 13" starring Tom Hanks, "Anywhere But Here" starring Susan Sarandon and Natalie Portman and the "Anastasia" soundtrack. In addition, he appeared on episodes of "American Dreams", "Boston Public", "Audrina" (Vh1) and starred in Debbie Allen's ballet, "Pepito's Story", which opened at the Kennedy Center in New York City.
NOW:
Ricky G. became Ricky Rebel and embarked on a solo career after My Chemical Romance invited him to co-star in their "NA NA NA" and "Sing" videos. In 2012, he won the Artist of the Year award at the RAWards and released his "Manipulator"
In 2014, Ricky released "The Blue Album" mixed by Claudio Cueni (JLo) with remixes by world-renowned DJs Hector Fonseca (Over 20 Billboard number-one hits for artists including Beyonce, Katy Perry, Rihanna), Casey Alva (Erika Jayne) and Tommy Love. His "Boys & Sometimes Girls" single from "The Blue Album" reached #28 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.
In 2017, Ricky released "The New Alpha", his follow-up album to "The Blue Album" featuring his Billboard Top 40 single "If You Were My Baby (Remixes)", released on Audio4Play Records. The track includes remixes from world-renowned DJs Tommie Sunshine ("Godfather of EDM") and Hector Fonseca. Louder Than War, a leading UK music magazine, placed "The New Alpha" at #67 on their coveted Top 75 Albums of 2017 list and the Huff Post dubbed the album "explosive and compelling."
Ricky took "The New Alpha" on the road with performances at the South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, as well as the Cannes Film Festival, Cinemoi Fashion Charity Concert in Cannes, France, to raise money for orphaned children. He also co-headlined "The Artist One Tour" with JAX ("American Idol") and YouTube star Carl Chaze and performed with Alisan Porter, winner of "The Voice" (Season 10), at the American Influencer Awards.
Ricky ended 2017 with a UK concert series including an intimate performance at The Hope and Anchor in London where legends including U2 and The Police have graced the stage.
Between 2015 and 2017, Ricky has also played with GRAMMY-nominated and GRAMMY-winning artists Kesha, Mya, Switchfoot, Patti Labelle, Colbie Caillat and Toby Keith as well as selected tour dates with O-Town, Blood On The Dance Floor and appearances at Matinee Las Vegas and Matinee San Diego.
In addition, he is a fashion contributor to Us Weekly, supported by MAC Cosmetics and signed to Revry TV the world's first LGBTQ streaming platform. His Revry Original Documentary '"Rebels Only" was also nominated for Best Music Documentary at the Out Web Fest Awards.
Don't miss Ricky Rebel's Live Performance at the POP UP + DANCE PARTY MINNEAPOLIS on March 10th, 2018, at the Bamboo Lane Gallery located at 410 Bamboo Lane, Los Angeles, California. FREE from 12-4 PM, 5 PM - Late $7.
The official website for Ricky Rebel may be found at http://www.RickyRebelRocks.com
Follow Ricky Rebel on Twitter and Instagram @RickyRebelRocks
