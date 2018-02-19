News By Tag
Cyfuture sweeps the esteemed Rajasthan Export Award
Cyfuture has been selected for the prestigious "Rajasthan Export Award" for an unmatched accomplishment in the export industry
Rajasthan Export Award is the premier accolade program in India recognizing innovation and leadership within the export community. These awards are designed and developed in partnership with Department of Industries (Government of Rajasthan) to honor the finest companies that accomplish significant financial growth and marvelous service standards.
With commitment and devotion to become a preeminent name in the export sector, Cyfuture is going to be felicitated 4th time with this honor. The proficient team and vast experience have enabled Cyfuture to maintain an apex level in the industry.
About Cyfuture
Cyfuture is a well-known provider of data center, cloud and outsourced support services to clients in e-commerce, retail, information technology, software services, education, banking and finance sector and government agencies. Our solutions help clients increase their productivity and performance whilst we efficiently manage their business critical IT infrastructure and business support functions.
Cyfuture owns and operates state-of-the-
Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd
G1-227/228, H1 236-239,
Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP)
Sitapura Industrial Area,
Jaipur -302 022
Phone: +91-141-2770439
Fax: +91-141-2770425
Contact
Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd
***@cyfuture.com
