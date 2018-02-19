 
Cyfuture sweeps the esteemed Rajasthan Export Award

Cyfuture has been selected for the prestigious "Rajasthan Export Award" for an unmatched accomplishment in the export industry
 
 
JAIPUR, India - Feb. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Cyfuture has been selected for the prestigious "Rajasthan Export Award" for an unmatched accomplishment in the export industry. The award will be bestowed by the honorable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ms. Vasundhara Raje Scindia, in the felicitation ceremony going to be held in March/April 2018. This honor will be acknowledged by our dynamic CEO, Mr.Anuj Bairathi in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Export Award is the premier accolade program in India recognizing innovation and leadership within the export community. These awards are designed and developed in partnership with Department of Industries (Government of Rajasthan) to honor the finest companies that accomplish significant financial growth and marvelous service standards.

With commitment and devotion to become a preeminent name in the export sector, Cyfuture is going to be felicitated 4th time with this honor. The proficient team and vast experience have enabled Cyfuture to maintain an apex level in the industry.

About Cyfuture
Cyfuture is a well-known provider of data center, cloud and outsourced support services to clients in e-commerce, retail, information technology, software services, education, banking and finance sector and government agencies. Our solutions help clients increase their productivity and performance whilst we efficiently fsbdt manage their business critical IT infrastructure and business support functions.

Cyfuture owns and operates state-of-the-art, tier III data center facilities in Noida and Jaipur (India) which are equipped with cutting-edge hardware to deliver industry leading data center and cloud hosting solutions. We have a team of more than 1500 qualified professionals across nine locations in India, US and UK, delivering end-to-end technical support and business process outsourcing solutions to global clients. Our hosting and outsourcing business operates under the brand names of Go4hosting and go4customer respectively. For more details, please visit www.cyfuture.com

Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd
G1-227/228, H1 236-239,
Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP)
Sitapura Industrial Area,
Jaipur -302 022

Phone: +91-141-2770439

Fax: +91-141-2770425

