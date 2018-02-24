News By Tag
Sang Kromah's 'DJINN' Available for Pre-Order
The Changing Face of YA Fantasy, Introducing Colorful and Diverse Characters
Throughout history, countless stories are told of guardian angels or watchers, watching us from afar, but never seen. Truth is, there are certain people, special people, born of this world and of the other, who need that extra protection. They go their entire lives, unaware of the Otherworld, and unaware of the existence of their own personal watcher—a djinn—watching from afar. But what happens when fate takes a turn for the worse, and the one who needs the aid of a djinn most can't be found to be protected?
"Growing up, my parents would tell me djinn lore from Liberia and beyond. In these stories, but the characters were girls like me, from families like mine. Because I wasn't fortunate enough to see representations of myself in the books I read, these are the stories that stuck with me, so I spent my childhood writing stories where extraordinary things happened to girls like me or like the diverse people in my world," Sang Kromah said. "There was one story that stood out to me about a mischievous girl named Femeni who escaped—what should have been sudden death at the hands of a notorious Djinn. After hearing the story, I always wondered what happened to Femeni, and did she have any other encounters with the djinn? As I grew older, the questions became more complex; fsbdt what was so special about Femeni that helped her escape the djinn? What if Femeni had a child, would there be something special about that child as well? These questions gave birth to DJINN. This story is the evolution of those stories merged with my experiences in high school and in Sykesville. I feel like I've been writing this book in my head since I was six years old, and I'm happy to share this story with the world."
Karen Eisenbrey, author of The Gospel According to St. Rage and the forthcoming Daughter of Magic said, "Bijou's story, like Buffy's before her, applies a magnifier of myth and magic to typical adolescent issues of identity, belonging, and empowerment. Author Kromah widens the folklore scope to include African (specifically, Liberian) sources, enriching material that may be familiar to some readers and new to others."
"Hauntingly captivating,"
Sang Kromah is obsessed with books and is opening a female-run library café in Liberia. She can usually be found with her head in a book or writing on http://www.projgirlspire.com. You can find her online just about anywhere at @SangWrites. DJINN (https://www.amazon.com/
Page Updated Last on: Feb 24, 2018