News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Baby K'tan, LLC Adds 'Weekender' Diaper Bag to Line-up
Baby K'tan aims to make modern parents lives easier with their new Weekender Diaper Bag.
The large bag comes stacked with features that help simplify a parent's day-to-day life, from a built-in wet bag, to a padded laptop pocket, to a full-size cooler pocket. The company aims to help parents flow seamlessly from weekday to weekend, with all of their essentials in-tow. The Weekender Diaper Bag complements the company's Original Diaper Bag, introduced in 2014, which is touted as a lightweight yet feature-rich bag.
"We tried to think of all the features that would make a parent's daily life easier while keeping them stylish and on trend," says Tali Scheer, VP of Marketing at Baby K'tan. "The Weekender comes with all the necessities and some of the niceties that busy parents need to simplify their daily life."
The initial announcement of the Weekender Diaper Bag came during the October 2017 ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas - one of the largest trade shows for the juvenile fsbdt products industry - where buyers, representatives, and media got a sneak-peek at the product.
The Baby K'tan Weekender Diaper Bag (https://www.babyktan.com/
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.
Contact
Nicole Hempeck
***@babyktan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse