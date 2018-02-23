News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Antoine Bell Joins the America Green Solar Team, Heading Up Its Franchising Division
In celebration of black history month, Bell started as a manager with Credico USA since its inception in 2012, where he was the first black organizational consultant. There Bell created lifelong friends and mentors. Bell gains motivation by remembering from a mentor, "If you don't own it, you don't control it."
Bell has always enjoyed being part of a team he could be proud of:
"At America Green Solar we have so much pride in what we are fsbdt building, the difference we are making, the diversity of the partners and the teams," says Bell, "I love it!"
Bell hopes that he can bring skills that he has been working on for the last seven years in sales into a new modem at America Green Solar to help "paint America green" even faster.
Bell grew up in France but was born in Cairo, Egypt. He attended college in the US, where he taught himself English through the most American of ways: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, Dr. Dre, and Eminem.
Bell has a very special relationship with one of the founders of America Green Solar; someone he met on his very first day in the industry. Since then, they have both grown tremendously, which Bell believes will help him add to his business palette.
According to Bell, "America Green Solar is helping me work toward major goals of mine [that] I always thought I would have to wait much longer in my career to get a shot at… [America Green Solar] is the perfect place to do it."
The team is extremely happy to have you, Antoine!
Learn more about America Green Solar: https://www.americagreensolar.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2018