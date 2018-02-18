News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber plans Spring Non Profit Forum On New Federal Tax Law April 25
Join the regional chamber at Stockton Manahawkin Campus for an informative Non Profit Forum discussing new federal tax laws and its impact on charitable not for profit organizations.
The material will be presented by Mrs. Lauren Holman, fsbdt of Holman, Frenia, Allison, PC and promises to be a compelling session on how to navigate changes in tax laws. The session will include a discussion on operational issues, fundraising, changes to not for profit financial statements as well as action steps and resources. Lauren serves as the Not for Profit Practice Leader in the Audit & Attestation Department and has a wealth of experience in non-profit entities as well as, school boards, authorities, libraries, fire districts and HUD funded projects.
To register for this event please contact the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211, or by info@sochamber.com To find out more about the 104 year strong business organization go to www.visitLBIregion.com or stop into their fully staffed visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. To stay connected follow @southernoceanchamber and @LbiRegion
