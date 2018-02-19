 
Industry News





New Sales Associate, Steve Smith, Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Steve Smith
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Steve Smith
 
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Feb. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Steve Smith has recently affiliated with RE/MAX DFW Associates in Flower Mound. He will specialize in residential sales.

Prior to joining the real estate industry, Mr. Smith earned his BBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is recently retired as Tarrant County Chief Information Officer (CIO). During his 8 years as the CIO, he excelled in providing continuous delivery of IT services across the county. However, his love for real estate was always on the back of his mind. "I finally decided to fulfill my passion and join the #1 real estate brand in the industry," said Mr. Smith. "I'm beyond excited to work with families find their perfect place to call home"

"With his prior career experience with technology, Mr. Smith is extremely knowledgeable and tech savvy, there is no doubt Mr. Smith will adapt and excel here at RE/MAX DFW Associates," said Manager of the Flower Mound office, Steve Allcorn.

A Texas native, Mr. Smith currently resides in Flower Mound with his wife. He enjoys scuba diving and underwater photography.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 36th year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, fsbdt Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.65 billion in 2017. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 115,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Steve Smith can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3542 or via e-mail at steve.smith@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com

