News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Insurance Advisor Jodi Laux
When asked about the addition to the team, SunGate Insurance Agency owner Kylie Tolar said: "We are so fortunate to have Jodi as a part of our team. She brings an expertise in Specialized Association Programs as well as Benefits insurance experience. We're looking forward to being able to consult many more local businesses throughout Lake Mary, Heathrow, and the rest Central Florida."
Jodi is licensed with the State of Florida for Property & Casualty 220 as well as Life and Health 215. In 2013 Jodi completed the Accredited Advisor of Insurance program with The Insurance Institute of America and in 2009 she became a Certified Professional fsbdt Service Representative in Insurance. In 2006 she attended the "How to Develop a Safety Program" with Sunshine Safety Counsel and before that she obtained her Real Estate License and became a Notary.
It is Jodi's mission to assist Business Owners and Managers by using her years of experience to provide Insurance evaluations. Jodi's honest, positive, can-do attitude will reflect in her work as she is inspired to help you navigate the often confusing Insurance Marketplace. She is driven to guide you in protecting your property and family from loss and is determined to fill that hole you may have in your insurance program.
Business owners looking for qualified guidance for their insurance programs will need to look no further than the SunGate Insurance Agency now that Mrs. Laux is a part of the team
About SunGate Insurance Agency: Sungate Insurance Agency is a full-service independent insurance agency founded in 2010. Headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, SunGate serves businesses and individuals throughout the entire state of Florida.
http://www.SunGateInsurance.com
Contact
SunGate Insurance Agency
407-878-1914
Media Contact
SunGate Insurance Agency
jodi@sungateinsurance.com
407-878-1914
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse