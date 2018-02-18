SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Insurance Advisor Jodi Laux

Media Contact

-- Sungate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, FL welcomed Jodi Laux as their new Insurance Advisor in June 2017. With a background in both Property & Casualty and Benefits Jodi will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance agency. Jodi has worked with Businesses for over 20 years. Filling positions such as Manager, Controller, Human Resources, Real Estate Agent, Board President, Vice President, and Licensed Insurance Advisor to guide and advise on all insurance and most business operation matters.When asked about the addition to the team, SunGate Insurance Agency owner Kylie Tolar said: "We are so fortunate to have Jodi as a part of our team. She brings an expertise in Specialized Association Programs as well as Benefits insurance experience. We're looking forward to being able to consult many more local businesses throughout Lake Mary, Heathrow, and the rest Central Florida."Jodi is licensed with the State of Florida for Property & Casualty 220 as well as Life and Health 215. In 2013 Jodi completed the Accredited Advisor of Insurance program with The Insurance Institute of America and in 2009 she became a Certified Professional fsbdt Service Representative in Insurance. In 2006 she attended the "How to Develop a Safety Program" with Sunshine Safety Counsel and before that she obtained her Real Estate License and became a Notary.It is Jodi's mission to assist Business Owners and Managers by using her years of experience to provide Insurance evaluations. Jodi's honest, positive, can-do attitude will reflect in her work as she is inspired to help you navigate the often confusing Insurance Marketplace. She is driven to guide you in protecting your property and family from loss and is determined to fill that hole you may have in your insurance program.Business owners looking for qualified guidance for their insurance programs will need to look no further than the SunGate Insurance Agency now that Mrs. Laux is a part of the team: Sungate Insurance Agency is a full-service independent insurance agency founded in 2010. Headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, SunGate serves businesses and individuals throughout the entire state of Florida.Contact407-878-1914