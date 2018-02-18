News By Tag
TalaTek Enterprise Compliance Management Solution (ECMS) Earns FedRAMP Authorization
TalaTek, LLC announced today that their Enterprise Compliance Management Solution (ECMS), which was granted an Authority to Operate by the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC), has received an agency authorization from FedRAMP.
TalaTek's agency sponsored ECMS cloud managed service, delivers real-time risk management capabilities and visibility into meaningful qualitative and quantitative risk measurements. ECMS enables efficient ongoing authorizations for the SA&A process by centralizing all compliance assessment results, risk data and related activities. ECMS empowers stakeholders such as CISOs, ISOs, ISSOs, and AOs, to make evidence-based risk decisions while continuing to monitor systems over time, ensuring they remain within defined risk parameters.
Refined through years of assisting our clients, ECMS helps organizations develop and enhance their risk management program. Organizations like PBCG rely on the TalaTek ECMS managed service to help consolidate oversight, achieve comprehensive enterprise risk management and deliver heatmaps and risk measurement reporting fsbdt for an effective implementation of FISMA, OMB, NIST and other regulatory entities.
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud-based services. FedRAMP enables Agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.
More Information:
TalaTek's integrated risk-management solutions https://talatek.com/
TalaTek and PBGC working together https://talatek.com/
TalaTek ECMS in the FedRAMP marketplace https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/#/
About TalaTek, LLC
TalaTek, LLC, is a woman-owned business delivering truly integrated risk management services. With deep expertise working with federal agencies and other public-sector clients, TalaTek has delivered consistent excellence by leveraging a unique combination of methodologies, processes and technology. Each member of TalaTek is an IT professional with industry-specific certifications and experience. This quality and expertise, combined with innovative technology, ensures the successful outcomes your organization requires. Visit us at http://www.TalaTek.com to learn more.
