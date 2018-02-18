 
News By Tag
* FedRAMP
* 3PAO
* Cloud
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oakton
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

TalaTek Enterprise Compliance Management Solution (ECMS) Earns FedRAMP Authorization

TalaTek, LLC announced today that their Enterprise Compliance Management Solution (ECMS), which was granted an Authority to Operate by the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC), has received an agency authorization from FedRAMP.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* FedRAMP
* 3PAO
* Cloud

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Oakton - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Services

OAKTON, Va. - Feb. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- TalaTek, a women-owned small business, is proud to join the elite group of only 96 organizations who have met the rigorous security requirements set by FedRAMP for cloud solutions. "As a FedRAMP authorized Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and an A2LA certified FedRAMP 3PAO, we strongly believe in the FedRAMP mission to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions through the consistent application of security practices" said Baan Alsinawi, president and founder of TalaTek. "In today's threat environment strong cybersecurity and risk management practices are imperative but also resource intensive. FedRAMP eases the burden for agencies and organizations looking to leverage the cloud. TalaTek ECMS reduces the resources and increases effectiveness required to achieve integrated risk management and compliance with FISMA, FedRAMP and other security controls."

TalaTek's agency sponsored ECMS cloud managed service, delivers real-time risk management capabilities and visibility into meaningful qualitative and quantitative risk measurements. ECMS enables efficient ongoing authorizations for the SA&A process by centralizing all compliance assessment results, risk data and related activities. ECMS empowers stakeholders such as CISOs, ISOs, ISSOs, and AOs, to make evidence-based risk decisions while continuing to monitor systems over time, ensuring they remain within defined risk parameters.

Refined through years of assisting our clients, ECMS helps organizations develop and enhance their risk management program. Organizations like PBCG rely on the TalaTek ECMS managed service to help consolidate oversight, achieve comprehensive enterprise risk management and deliver heatmaps and risk measurement reporting fsbdt for an effective implementation of FISMA, OMB, NIST and other regulatory entities.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud-based services. FedRAMP enables Agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

More Information:

TalaTek's integrated risk-management solutions https://talatek.com/risk-management-services/

TalaTek and PBGC working together https://talatek.com/pension-benefit-guarantee-corporation/

TalaTek ECMS in the FedRAMP marketplace https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/#/product/enterprise-compliance-management-solution-ecms?status=Compliant&sort=productName

About TalaTek, LLC

TalaTek, LLC, is a woman-owned business delivering truly integrated risk management services. With deep expertise working with federal agencies and other public-sector clients, TalaTek has delivered consistent excellence by leveraging a unique combination of methodologies, processes and technology. Each member of TalaTek is an IT professional with industry-specific certifications and experience. This quality and expertise, combined with innovative technology, ensures the successful outcomes your organization requires. Visit us at http://www.TalaTek.com to learn more.

Contact
Baan Alsinawi
***@talatek.com
End
Source:TalaTek.com
Email:***@talatek.com Email Verified
Tags:FedRAMP, 3PAO, Cloud
Industry:Government
Location:Oakton - Virginia - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share