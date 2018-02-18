News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for A History of Back Creek
Local author Nelson Harris will be available to sign copies of book
Since Europeans first settled along the banks of Back Creek in the 1740s, southwest Roanoke County's history has been as fluid as the creek itself. The once dense forest with log cabins gave way to the sprawling suburbs of the present. The colonial-era Trader's Path that directed Scots-Irish homesteaders, the growth of the apple industry in Bent Mountain after the Civil War, a state highway built by convicts during the Depression and Cave Spring becoming a modern commercial center have shaped the region. The changing picture of daily life in Back Creek spanning two centuries emerges in stories of one-room schoolhouses, doctors on horseback, country stores, local baseball and NASCAR races at Starkey. Local historian Nelson Harris details the eclectic history of the area.
About the Author:
Local historian Nelson Harris is a native and former mayor of Roanoke. He has been the pastor of Heights Community Church since 1999 and is an adjunct faculty member at Virginia Western Community College. He holds degrees from Radford University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is a past president of the Historical Society of Western Virginia. He is the author of twelve books, including Downtown Roanoke, Roanoke Valley: Then and Now, Aviation in Roanoke and Hidden History of Roanoke.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: fsbdt Barnes & Noble
4802 Valley View Blvd NW
Roanoke, VA 24012
When: Saturday, March 10th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
A History of Back Creek: Bent Mountain, Poages Mill, Cave Spring and Starkey
by Nelson Harris
ISBN: 9781625859709
$21.99 | 192 pp. | paperback
