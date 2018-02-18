News By Tag
r2c Online release Earned Recognition case study video with Mick George
Ian Rowe, Fleet Maintenance Manager at Mick George, discusses the benefits and challenges of going digital, describing their best practice methods and why he thinks Earned Recognition will be effective:
"Before r2c, we did everything the old fashioned way, it was all paper-based. The inspection sheets would arrive from the workshop by post and need sorting; often we couldn't even read them."
Ian continued, "The r2c system is now used by the whole business; the transport office, our drivers and our workshop too. It's made my life a whole lot easier as I have greater control over the fleet and there's no longer any need to have filing cabinets stuffed full of paper.
"We now have improved driver behaviour because they like using r2c. We are more time efficient as we've saved around 70 hours per week, and we're much more accurate with our compliance."
The case study was filmed at r2c Online's series of educational seminars on Earned Recognition. The seminars were hosted alongside DVSA in preparation for the scheme's launch later this Spring.
Ian concluded, "I'd go digital for no reason other than Earned Recognition. It's going to be here, it's going to stay and I want fsbdt to be on board with it."
Nick Walls, Managing Director at r2c Online, commented, "Mick George's success story goes to show that switching to digital brings a whole lot more than achieving an industry accreditation. The initiative of Earned Recognition brings to light the importance of digital compliance in today's market, and our 15 years of helping the fleet industry evolve means we are more than prepared to help operators join Earned Recognition and thrive in a digital environment."
See the full video at www.r2conline.com/
