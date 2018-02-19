 
Industry News





February 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


Supply and Demand Chain Executive Magazine Named Kirk Studdiford 2018 Pros to Know Award

Supply and Demand Chain Executive Magazine Named Kirk Studdiford of Synchrono 2018 Pros to Know Award Winner
 
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Feb. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, recently announced Kirk Studdiford, Synchrono Director of Client Services as a 2018 Pros to Know.

"I am honored to be among the 2018 Pros to Know recipients. I enjoy interacting with manufacturers across the globe helping them determine desired outcomes, putting strategies into place and measuring ROI. I would be far less effective without my talented and dedicated team. We have a great team at Synchrono and strive to deliver value to our customers every day," noted Studdiford.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. This year's list includes individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies, or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

About Synchrono

Synchrono (www.synchrono.com) demand-driven manufacturing software synchronizes complex manufacturing environments in real-time, to drive business results. For almost twenty years, Synchrono systems have helped discrete manufacturers, engineer-to-order manufacturers, and others manage constraints, improve flow and drive on-time production.

When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.

The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management fsbdt system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system.

Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues.  The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Synchrono delivers a competitive edge. Follow the Demand-Driven Matters blog at www.synchrono.com/blog and follow Synchrono on Twitter at @Synchrono_News.

