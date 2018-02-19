 
Industry News





KITABOO AR, an Augmented Reality Platform to Convert Traditional Books into Interactive eBooks

Hurix Digital announces the launch of KITABOO AR an eBook publishing platform that takes reader engagement to the next level.It is the perfect solution for publishers to create user-friendly cost-effective eBooks and enable a multi-sensory experience
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Hurix Digital, a leading digital content solutions provider to global publishers, institutions and enterprises, announces the launch of its innovative AR powered, eBook publishing software, KITABOO AR, to enable publishers to add digital assets to their traditional books.

KITABOO AR integrates digital or computer-generated perceptual information with the user's real-world environment to create an enhanced version of reality in which readers can see, hear and experience content in a simulated environment for a more engaging and immersive learning experience.

"Interactive ebooks take learning to the next-level," says Subrat Mohanty, CEO, Hurix Digital. "KITABOO AR replicates the pages of a print book and adds versatile features such as embedded multimedia, easy navigation and searching, and links to breathe life into content. Learning is no longer restricted to the printed word and becomes more engaging, more immersive."

The content in the eBooks is animated and made interactive using audio/video tools. With a few clicks, publishers can embed media and can add sound and video along with other external links to the content.

The feature-rich, user-friendly software also offers functionalities, like a single page view, full page zoom, bookmarks, templates, and animation to add life to the content, and even convert it into different languages for wider reach. Publishers also have the option to structure content into different sections to give readers actionable tasks and make learning more interactive.

eBooks created with KITABOO AR (https://kitaboo.com/kitaboo-ar/), share the look and feel of both digital as well as traditional books and have a flexible layout that fits all screen sizes -desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

KITABOO AR is the perfect solution for publishers and eBook creators looking for a user-friendly and cost-effective solution to create a 3D learning environment to make learning a multisensory experience.

For more information on how KITABOO AR can be a fast, cost-effective way to meet your digital publishing goals, publishers can visit  https://kitaboo.com/kitaboo-ar/.

About fsbdt Hurix

Hurix is the leading digital content solutions provider to global educational publishers, institutions and corporates. Our product and service solutions provide effective, compelling and engaging digital content, across traditional and newer mobile platforms, formats and devices. Hurix is the preferred Thought Partner of future market leaders, at the convergence of technology and content, in learning.

Contact us

Company Name: Hurix Digital

Person and designation: Samruddhi Borkar (Client Relations)

Address: Hurix Systems Private Limited, Unit 102, First Floor, Multistoried Building SEEPZ-SEZ, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400096

Phone: +912261914888 ext. 1004

Email: samruddhi.borkar@hurix.com

Contact
Samruddhi Borkar
samruddhi.borkar@hurix.com
+91 9167-992-801
Source:Hurix Systems Private Limited.
Email:***@hurix.com Email Verified
