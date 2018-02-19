News By Tag
KITABOO AR, an Augmented Reality Platform to Convert Traditional Books into Interactive eBooks
Hurix Digital announces the launch of KITABOO AR an eBook publishing platform that takes reader engagement to the next level.It is the perfect solution for publishers to create user-friendly cost-effective eBooks and enable a multi-sensory experience
KITABOO AR integrates digital or computer-generated perceptual information with the user's real-world environment to create an enhanced version of reality in which readers can see, hear and experience content in a simulated environment for a more engaging and immersive learning experience.
"Interactive ebooks take learning to the next-level,"
The content in the eBooks is animated and made interactive using audio/video tools. With a few clicks, publishers can embed media and can add sound and video along with other external links to the content.
The feature-rich, user-friendly software also offers functionalities, like a single page view, full page zoom, bookmarks, templates, and animation to add life to the content, and even convert it into different languages for wider reach. Publishers also have the option to structure content into different sections to give readers actionable tasks and make learning more interactive.
KITABOO AR is the perfect solution for publishers and eBook creators looking for a user-friendly and cost-effective solution to create a 3D learning environment to make learning a multisensory experience.
About Hurix
Hurix is the leading digital content solutions provider to global educational publishers, institutions and corporates. Our product and service solutions provide effective, compelling and engaging digital content, across traditional and newer mobile platforms, formats and devices. Hurix is the preferred Thought Partner of future market leaders, at the convergence of technology and content, in learning.
