Yours Humanly Announces Five Recipients of its Children Have the Power to Empower Award
Quarterly award recognizes children for their outstanding acts of goodness.
First quarter 2018 award recipients are Gia Mitra, Castro Valley, CA; Ashley Sinn, Hayward, CA; Jayna Burris, Kennewick, WA; Jordan Phillips, Athens, OH; and Paloma Rambana, Tallahassee, FL.
"We commend these young people for their compassion and hard work, and for being the kind of people who think of others before self," says Yours Humanly Founder & CEO Sunny Singh. "They are making a difference in the lives of others and we encourage them to continue to do what they can to ease life's journey for those who struggle."
Mitra and Sinn, along with previously announced 2017 recipient Malaina Faith Ortega, of Oakley, CA, will be recognized at the Yours Humanly 2018 Gift of Schooling Gala on March 16, 2018, at the Blackhawk Automotive Museum, Danville, CA. Burris, Phillips, and Rambana have received their certificates and medals by mail.
Mitra is being recognized for her influence and participation in the creation of a library and resource center, named the Gia Library in her honor, for underprivileged children in Ukwala, Kenya. Through her fundraising efforts, she raised thousands of dollars and collected art supplies, books, musical instruments, and shoes for children of Ukwala.
Sinn is being recognized for the volunteer work she does through the organization she founded, Small Hands with Helping Hearts, which focuses on providing volunteer opportunities for elementary school-aged children. Among other charitable achievements, Sinn raised thousands of dollars through her Hot Choklit for the Homeless program and assembled hundreds of care packages to help people in need.
Burris is being recognized for conducting toy drives and distributing toys and books to local foster youth. In 2017, Burris collected 1,450 gifts and helped 94 foster children, and in its four-year history, Burris' toy drive has collected more than 5,400 gifts serving hundreds fsbdt of children, whose worlds are brightened with each new toy, book, and gift donated by a person who cares.
Phillips is being recognized for the work she performs through her Cozys for the Cure project, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars to fight breast cancer. An avid sewer with a mother battling breast cancer, Phillips designed and sewed hundreds of coffee cup sleeves and sold them to raise funds for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Among other achievements, her fundraising resulted in the purchase of a mobile mammogram unit that serves women in impoverished and rural areas.
Rambana is being recognized for her leadership and unwavering advocacy to help children get the support they need to live better with their vision impairments. Through her Fund the Gap campaign, she is raising awareness about the gap in funding for blind and visually impaired children in Florida between the ages of 6 and 13, who fall out of the range of rehabilitation and education services provided to other ages by Florida's Division of Blind Services Children's Program.
Singh cites American author Richelle E. Goodrich, who wrote, Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and brighten someone's day.
"Gia, Ashley, Jana, Jordan, and Paloma are living those beautiful words with their selfless acts of goodness."
Award recipients receive a personalized certificate and medal, and are profiled on the Yours Humanly website and YouTube channel and through social media.
The Children Have the Power to Empower Award is open to children 15 years and younger, across the United States. Nominations must be made by an adult and within one year of the act of goodness. For more information about award recipients, award rules, and an award application, visit http://www.YoursHumanly.org, and click on the Power to Empower tab.
Yours Humanly is an international organization driven by the belief that education is a basic human right. Headquartered in Northern California (United States), Yours Humanly funds local, national, and global efforts to provide underprivileged children in underserved communities access to quality education and computer technology. The organization is committed to empowering all children, regardless of their age, gender, race, color, ethnicity, caste, religion, national origin, and physical, mental, or financial abilities, with education from credible institutions that lifts them out of poverty, prostitution, child labor, and other challenging situations. By doing so, Yours Humanly changes the lives of children forever, instilling in them the confidence and self-esteem to achieve better, brighter futures.
