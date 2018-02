Luxurious Handcrafted Skin Care Company to Expand to Wedding Venue for Agritourist Destination

Lily Morgan

-- Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care, Colorado's first organic skin care company, announced it will soon be the first skin care company in the world to open its farm to the public. Lily Farm Fresh Event Center, an 80 acre USDA certified organic farm, is opening this summer for visitors to come out and watch the handcrafting of their skin care products. Along with the handcrafting, Lily Farm Fresh Event Center will be hosting weddings, special events, classes, workshops, business conventions and retreats."We are thrilled, after much planning, we will be able to have visitors come out and watch us handcraft our products," Lily says.Lily Morgan of Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care pioneered organic skin care in 1986, then became well-known as the first organic skin care company in the world to become a USDA certified organic grower. Today, the first in the world to buy an 80 acre farm, turn it into USDA certified organic, and open its doors of their handcrafting facility to the public."We love being the first skin care company that consumers can buy directly from the USDA certified organic grower! Now, we will be the first skin care company in the world to invite the public to visit our farm! As a seventh generation American farmer, I could not be more delighted!" Lily declares.The USDA certified organic farm center will be open daily to provide viewing of Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care's production and boasts front row viewing fsbdt on how fresh harvested skin care products are handcrafted. "We hope to be one of Colorado's premier Agritourist destinations,"says Lily. Their National award winning skin care is currently sold in Natural Grocers, a partnership that has been in place for over 31 years, and in Whole Foods since their arrival in Colorado.Lily Morgan is a USDA certified organic grower, an environmental steward and a pioneer in her quest to preserve Colorado open space. Her recent purchase of the 80 acre farm of Colorado's open space land brings her total landholdings to 265 acres.Opening Lily Farm Fresh Event Center a few steps away from the world-famous Keenesburg Wild Animal Sanctuary will be a boon to Weld County and Colorado as Lily continues to preserve open space and plant organic seeds of beauty in Colorado soil.Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care is an organic, fresh, chemical and gluten free skin care line of facial care products. For more information please visit lilyfarmfreshskincare.com , email them at answers@lilyfarmfreshskincare.com ( mailto:email% 3Aanswers@lilyfarmfreshskincare.com ) or call 303-455-4194 (tel:(303)%20455-4194).Lily Farm Fresh is proud to call Keenesburg the new home of Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care and to introduce the opening of the Event Center. A host of events can happen at Lily Farm Fresh Event Center, such as Weddings, Quinceañeras, Anniversary Parties, Work Parties, Family and Class Reunions and so much more! For more information visit coloradofarmweddings.com, to book your next event contact Lilyfarmfreshevents@gmail.com or call 720-676-9799 (tel:(720)%20676-9799).