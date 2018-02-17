 
News By Tag
* Luau Time
* Global Pet Expo
* Einstein Pets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


EINSTEIN PETS Debuts Season Product at Global Pet Expo 2018

NEW "Luau Time" Hawaiian-inspired Oven Baked, USA-Made Heart-Shaped Seasonal Treats for Dogs Launching at Global Pet Expo on March 21 – 23 in Orland, FL Booth #3557
 
 
“Luau Time” by Einstein Pets
“Luau Time” by Einstein Pets
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Luau Time
* Global Pet Expo
* Einstein Pets

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

SARASOTA, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Einstein Pets, leader in the innovative pet treat category, is proud to announce the launch of Luau Time. These new seasonal treats in loveable bite-sized heart shapes morsels will be making their debut at this year's Global Pet Expo held on March 21 – 23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Stop by Booth #3557 to view Einstein Pets full treat line, all of which include healthy and all natural ingredients that retailers and pet parents love. Available in 8oz, Laua Time will hit retailers' shelves in March and for a limited time only.

Luau Time make for a high-protein, low-fat alternative to conventional treats, perfect for training sessions, stuffable toys or sprinkling on top of food. Einstein Pets slow bakes their treats ensuring the flavors are the same as an authentic Luau, roasted pulled pork with island taste of fresh pineapple, ginger and coconut – yummy!

Luau Time dog treats is handcrafted from natural and nutritious, premium raw ingredients in the USA. The treats are produced in small batches with only seven ingredients. This wheat, corn and soy free recipe includes wholesome ingredients like natural oat flour, honey, pork, pineapple, coconut, and ginger. These ingredients are all blended together using Chia seed.

"We're very excited to feature our new seasonal Luau Time treat available for limited time at this year's Global Pet Expo," expresses Kelly Ison, CEO of Einstein Pets, "We will have product samples and tastings for the four-legged attendees (and you) too!"

Stop by Einstein Pets Booth #3557 to say "Aloha," get a Hawaiian lei, and snap a photo with the Einstein Pets mascot, "Party Einstein!"

Sit. Play. Treat. – Einstein Pets Dog Treats! Available in 8oz and new 2oz Juniors bags, in six delicious flavors: PB'N Jelly Time, Cha Cha Coconut, Pumpkin Time, Turkey Time, Black & Whites and Sweet Potato. To learn more about Einstein Pets and its products, please visit http://www.EinsteinPets.com/

Media interviews and images are available upon request

About fsbdt Einstein Pets

Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Einstein Pets was founded in 2012 and is a socially responsible, award-winning pet industry leader in all-natural low-calorie dog treats. Einstein Pets will never waiver from its commitment to using only all-natural, organic ingredients in each dog treat it brings to market – sourced and made in the U.S.A. with no animal by-products, no artificial flavors or colors, and no artificial preservatives. As Einstein Pets has grown, it has remained devoted to making healthy, heart-smart, and easily digestible all-natural treats for dogs, because a long and happy life has their tails wagging with good nutrition. Einstein Pets uses only premium real ingredients such as coconut oil, Chia seed, and oat flour – making them easily digestible, full of fiber and protein and good for an overall balanced diet.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EinsteinPets/

Twitter: @Einstein_Pets

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/EinsteinPets/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/einsteinpets/.

Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Luau Time, Global Pet Expo, Einstein Pets
Industry:Pets
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whitegate PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share