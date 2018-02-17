News By Tag
EINSTEIN PETS Debuts Season Product at Global Pet Expo 2018
NEW "Luau Time" Hawaiian-inspired Oven Baked, USA-Made Heart-Shaped Seasonal Treats for Dogs Launching at Global Pet Expo on March 21 – 23 in Orland, FL Booth #3557
Luau Time make for a high-protein, low-fat alternative to conventional treats, perfect for training sessions, stuffable toys or sprinkling on top of food. Einstein Pets slow bakes their treats ensuring the flavors are the same as an authentic Luau, roasted pulled pork with island taste of fresh pineapple, ginger and coconut – yummy!
Luau Time dog treats is handcrafted from natural and nutritious, premium raw ingredients in the USA. The treats are produced in small batches with only seven ingredients. This wheat, corn and soy free recipe includes wholesome ingredients like natural oat flour, honey, pork, pineapple, coconut, and ginger. These ingredients are all blended together using Chia seed.
"We're very excited to feature our new seasonal Luau Time treat available for limited time at this year's Global Pet Expo," expresses Kelly Ison, CEO of Einstein Pets, "We will have product samples and tastings for the four-legged attendees (and you) too!"
Stop by Einstein Pets Booth #3557 to say "Aloha," get a Hawaiian lei, and snap a photo with the Einstein Pets mascot, "Party Einstein!"
Sit. Play. Treat. – Einstein Pets Dog Treats! Available in 8oz and new 2oz Juniors bags, in six delicious flavors: PB'N Jelly Time, Cha Cha Coconut, Pumpkin Time, Turkey Time, Black & Whites and Sweet Potato. To learn more about Einstein Pets and its products, please visit http://www.EinsteinPets.com/
Media interviews and images are available upon request
About fsbdt Einstein Pets
Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Einstein Pets was founded in 2012 and is a socially responsible, award-winning pet industry leader in all-natural low-calorie dog treats. Einstein Pets will never waiver from its commitment to using only all-natural, organic ingredients in each dog treat it brings to market – sourced and made in the U.S.A. with no animal by-products, no artificial flavors or colors, and no artificial preservatives. As Einstein Pets has grown, it has remained devoted to making healthy, heart-smart, and easily digestible all-natural treats for dogs, because a long and happy life has their tails wagging with good nutrition. Einstein Pets uses only premium real ingredients such as coconut oil, Chia seed, and oat flour – making them easily digestible, full of fiber and protein and good for an overall balanced diet.
