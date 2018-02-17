News By Tag
Irish Wellness Expert Derek O'Neill Announces New USA Spring Tour: 'Paths of Consciousness'
Teaching people how to use consciousness to overcome suffering, fear, trauma and pain.
Derek explains how life is a pendulum that swings back and forth, from pleasure to pain, from darkness to light; and that we choose which one we want to experience at any given time.
Derek teaches audiences how to be aware of their consciousness, and the role each level of consciousness plays in various scenarios such as emotions, relationships, abuse, addiction etc. Participants will also learn techniques to access a higher level of consciousness in order to change their reality. Learning to overcome fear, anxiety, past trauma, depression and unhealthy patterns to find greater happiness, fulfillment and meaning in their lives.
Workshop Dates
The workshop offers a two-day format, both sessions are open to the public, no experience necessary. All are welcome.
New York March 3-4 (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Day One: Offers guided meditations, music, conversation and questions/answer format.
SATURDAY fsbdt 1PM - 4PM (Investment $50)
Day Two: Similar format, with an emphasis on exploring deeper, more esoteric aspects of spiritual teachings.
SUNDAY 10AM - 4 or 4:30PM (Investment $200)
Tickets available at derekoneill.com/
Watch video of Derek https://youtu.be/
Media - Media passes are available. Contact: pr@derekoneill.com
About Derek O'Neill
Derek is the author of over 20 books, has addressed the United Nations and spoken at the Parliament of the World's Religions. Drawing from his own healing journey, a successful psychotherapy practice, a master-blackbelt martial arts career and intensive study with wise Indian and Tibetan masters, Derek engages audiences with his famous Irish humor, sharing teachings on consciousness. His charisma is magnetic and his energy palpable, as he artfully blends the wisdom of the yogis with modern wellbeing techniques to help people overcome life's biggest challenges and answer life's biggest questions. To learn more visit derekoneill.com (https://www.derekoneill.com/
Elaine Cirillo
***@gmail.com
