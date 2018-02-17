 
News By Tag
* Wellness
* Consciousness
* Energy Healing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Irish Wellness Expert Derek O'Neill Announces New USA Spring Tour: 'Paths of Consciousness'

Teaching people how to use consciousness to overcome suffering, fear, trauma and pain.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Wellness
* Consciousness
* Energy Healing

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Consciousness is a word we use – and hear – often, but do we really understand what it is? Renown Meditation Teacher and Wellness Expert Derek O'Neill has announced his latest wellbeing workshop 'Paths of Consciousness', to be held in NY 3-4 March and in LA 10-11 March.  This workshop will demonstrate how your state of mind – your consciousness – influences your life in every conceivable way.

Derek explains how life is a pendulum that swings back and forth, from pleasure to pain, from darkness to light; and that we choose which one we want to experience at any given time.

Derek teaches audiences how to be aware of their consciousness, and the role each level of consciousness plays in various scenarios such as emotions, relationships, abuse, addiction etc. Participants will also learn techniques to access a higher level of consciousness in order to change their reality. Learning to overcome fear, anxiety, past trauma, depression and unhealthy patterns to find greater happiness, fulfillment and meaning in their lives.

Workshop Dates

The workshop offers a two-day format, both sessions are open to the public, no experience necessary. All are welcome.

New York March 3-4 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paths-of-consciousness-new-y...) and Los Angeles March 10-11 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paths-of-consciousness-los-a...)

Day One: Offers guided meditations, music, conversation and questions/answer format.

SATURDAY fsbdt 1PM - 4PM (Investment $50)

Day Two: Similar format, with an emphasis on exploring deeper, more esoteric aspects of spiritual teachings.

SUNDAY 10AM - 4 or 4:30PM (Investment $200)

Tickets available at derekoneill.com/events (https://www.derekoneill.com/events/).

Watch video of Derek https://youtu.be/oPbSxvPjiuo



Media - Media passes are available. Contact: pr@derekoneill.com

--

About Derek O'Neill

Derek is the author of over 20 books, has addressed the United Nations and spoken at the Parliament of the World's Religions. Drawing from his own healing journey, a successful psychotherapy practice, a master-blackbelt martial arts career and intensive study with wise Indian and Tibetan masters, Derek engages audiences with his famous Irish humor, sharing teachings on consciousness. His charisma is magnetic and his energy palpable, as he artfully blends the wisdom of the yogis with modern wellbeing techniques to help people overcome life's biggest challenges and answer life's biggest questions. To learn more visit derekoneill.com (https://www.derekoneill.com/aboutderek/)

Contact
Elaine Cirillo
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Derek O'Neill
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Wellness, Consciousness, Energy Healing
Industry:Event
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share