Jannette Brace receives Kanban Accreditations from Lean Kanban University
CC Pace Agile Coach and Trainer, Jannette Brace receives Kanban certifications from LKU.
Brace has over 25 years of IT experience and holds several certifications including: Certified Scrum Professional (CSP), ICAgile Certified Professional in Agile Coaching (ICP-ACC), and a SAFe Program Consultant (SPC4). Throughout her time at CC Pace, she has become a highly regarded Agile coach and trainer, helping numerous organizations as they make the move towards Agile. "Agile thinking is a way of life that can be applied to any circumstance,"
LKU offers certified Kanban courses and professional development services which include accreditation of trainers and coaches by Lean Kanban Inc. Kanban is fsbdt a framework under the Agile methodology that is designed to help teams work together effectively to focus on continuous delivery. CC Pace became a LKU Licensed Kanban Training Facility in 2014.
Brace's certifications will allow CC Pace to expand their Kanban offerings and provide flexibility in scheduling both public and private classes throughout the country.
CC Pace is a leading provider of Agile training, Agile software development and IT consulting services. Founded in 1980, CC Pace performs a wide range of training and coaching services for thousands of professionals and has over 35 years of consulting experience. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, CC Pace is a privately held company, serving both commercial and government clients.
