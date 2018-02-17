News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Water 2020 and PR19 - Ofwat's vision for the water sector in England and Wales
At the SMi's Smart Water Systems Conference (25-26 April, 2018) a Panel Discussion on "How will smart metering play a role in strategies towards PR19 goals", will look into questions of collection and communication of data to customers and the wider public; Meeting expectations of network resilience and affordability and Digitization as the only path for innovation and improved efficiency.
Leading the debate are:
• Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, Sutton & East Surrey Water Plc
• Ben Earl, Water Efficiency Manager, Southern Water
• Andrew Tucker, Water Efficiency & Affordability Manager, Thames Water
• Bob Stear, Deputy Chief Engineer, Severn Trent Water Ltd
Read more at http://www.smi-
What else is on the agenda...
Day 1 will open with a regulatory keynote from OFWAT; addressing topics on customer engagement; smart metering infrastructure;
Day 2 explores key issues surrounding the evolution fsbdt of smart sensors; the broader move to smart grids for utilities; enhancing customer engagement; big data handling; and applying behavioural insights to the energy environment and sustainability.
PLUS: Pre-conference interactive workshop (24th April) on data driven approaches to managing water networks hosted by Artesia Consulting.
Visit the website for further details and book to attend http://www.smi-
T: +44 (0)20 7827 6000
E: events@smi-online.co.uk
Twitter – @UtilitiesSMi (https://twitter.com/
------------------------------------------------------------
Smart Water Systems Conference | 25 - 26 April 2018 | London, UK
------------------------------------------------------------
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse