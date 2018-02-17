 
Industry News





Water 2020 and PR19 - Ofwat's vision for the water sector in England and Wales

 
 
Listed Under

KNIGHTSBRIDGE, England - Feb. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- The price review is an important tool for delivering trust in water. PR19 provides the framework for a resilient long-term future for the industry, providing more of what matters to customers at a price they can afford and are willing to pay. PR19 is part of Water 2020, the overall vision Ofwat have for the water sector in England and Wales.

At the SMi's Smart Water Systems Conference (25-26 April, 2018) a Panel Discussion on "How will smart metering play a role in strategies towards PR19 goals", will look into questions of collection and communication of data to customers and the wider public; Meeting expectations of network resilience and affordability and Digitization as the only path for innovation and improved efficiency.

Leading the debate are:

•    Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, Sutton & East Surrey Water Plc

•    Ben Earl, Water Efficiency Manager, Southern Water

•    Andrew Tucker, Water Efficiency & Affordability Manager, Thames Water

•    Bob Stear, Deputy Chief Engineer, Severn Trent Water Ltd

Read more at  http://www.smi-online.co.uk/utility/uk/smart-water-systems

What else is on the agenda...

Day 1 will open with a regulatory keynote from OFWAT; addressing topics on customer engagement; smart metering infrastructure; water smart software; and give insight on projects utilising data intelligence;

Day 2 explores key issues surrounding the evolution fsbdt of smart sensors; the broader move to smart grids for utilities; enhancing customer engagement; big data handling; and applying behavioural insights to the energy environment and sustainability.

PLUS: Pre-conference interactive workshop (24th April) on data driven approaches to managing water networks hosted by Artesia Consulting.

Visit the website for further details and book to attend  http://www.smi-online.co.uk/utility/uk/smart-water-systems
T: +44 (0)20 7827 6000

E: events@smi-online.co.uk

Twitter – @UtilitiesSMi (https://twitter.com/UtilitiesSMi) #SmartWaterSystems

Smart Water Systems Conference | 25 - 26 April 2018 | London, UK

Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
