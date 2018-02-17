 
News By Tag
* Malaysia Convenience Store
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Malaysia Convenience Store Market Outlook 2022

RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Malaysia Convenience Store Market Outlook 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Malaysia Convenience Store Market.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Malaysia Convenience Store

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Feb. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- The modern retail outlets are replacing the traditional unorganized retail outlets in Malaysia as the better wealth and lifestyles have increased the demand for quality goods, services, as well as more conducive retail environment. Penetration of modern grocery retail in the country has risen. Stores network expansion and improving operating efficiencies continue to be a theme in the country grocery retailers. Convenience stores offer speed of service to time-starved consumers, who want to get in and out of the store quickly. These shoppers recognize this channel of trade for its convenient locations, extended hours of operation, one-stop shopping, grab-and-go food service, variety of merchandise, and fast transactions. The key players offer the services to their customer as per consumer behavior, and have a meaningful number of stores countrywide to exploit growth going forward.

Our latest report, "Malaysia Convenience Store Market Outlook 2022", shows how the companies are building up operating efficiencies and scale to compete better market place. Also, the convenience store industry of the country is witnessing fast developments, and presents huge potential for convenience store players. The number of convenience store in Malaysia is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2016-2022. Thus, the report delivers on the developments in both retail and convenience store sectors of the country.

Our report provides retail market forecasts till 2022 for Malaysia. According to our research, the retail industry of Malaysia is expected to grow as the players are introducing the retail commerce service, which leads the modern grocery. Further, the share of convenience store sales in total retail sales has also been incorporated for the country.

The report provides a complete overview of the Malaysian convenience store industry. All the current trends of the industry have been evaluated in the report. Further, it provides profiles of the major players including 7-Eleven, KK Super Mart, 99 Speed Mart, and Petronas, which will help clients to gain insights on their overall business and recent activities of these companies. It has been found that, though 7-Eleven is the most popular convenience store player, other players like KK Super Mart and 99 Speed Mart are giving a tough competition to 7-Eleven. Overall, the report presents optimum information and balanced research outlook on the potentials of theMalaysian fsbdt convenience store sector.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Malaysia-Convenience-Store-Market-Outlook-2022

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G - 199, Sector - 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Malaysia Convenience Store
Industry:Retail
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share