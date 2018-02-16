The Return of "The Voice" of Eric Lyn

News By Tag
Amirakal Marketing signs Season 13 Contestant of "The Voice"
Eric Lyn started his journey performing in Kansas City, Kansas as soloist in the church. At such an early age, Eric showed major interest in the arts. He was a part of many school musicals, theatre productions in his local community, and was a major participant in the music department in grade school. At 16 years old, Eric performed at the historic jazz club the "Blue Room", in Kansas City, Missouri and knew from that defining moment in his life he wanted to learn music and establish a career in the arts.
After high school, Eric continued to develop his love for music through attending Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee as an undergraduate student majoring in music vocal performance. This expanded his knowledge on the study of classical art form, contemporary and commercial music. During his matriculation, Eric was a member of the historic and world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. An esteemed ensemble that gave Eric the opportunity to travel the United States and perform in places ranging from Carnegie Hall to the White House. As a member, he had the opportunity to perform background vocals for Michael McDonald, Winona Judd, John Carter Cash, and more. This gave Eric the opportunity to branch out and perform with many Nashville indie artists as well.
Having relocated to Los Angeles, CA, Eric is currently pursuing his Masters of Music degree at California State University, Northridge. During his time in Los Angeles, he began singing background vocals for various artists and was a feature artist for Michael Korte's Gaga4Rent and Dear Evan Hansen mash-up which went viral on major sites such as Fuse, Broadway World, and Entertainment Tonight. He was also a contestant on the Emmy winning NBC show "The Voice" for Season 13. Eric received major exposure and captivated the world with his soulful rendition of "Ooh Child" by the Five Stairsteps, and became a member on Team Jennifer (Hudson). During the show, he had the opportunity to work with Kelly Rowland and Kelly Clarkson as guest advisors for Team JHud. Eric was able to move forward in the competition to battles and knockouts where fsbdt he performed a killer duet rendition of "Unaware" by Allen Stone that went number 6 on the R&B Billboard charts and "What's going on" by Marvin Gaye.
The light soulful singer with the unique unparalleled tone approaches his vocal styling in sounds reminiscent to Pop – Soul and Jazz. He is definitely his way to becoming one of your favorite artists.
Amirakal Marketing will be handling media and public relations for Eric Lyn and helping him to promote his current and upcoming events and features. To connect with Eric, follow him on Instagram at @eric.lyn and on Twitter at @ericlynmusic and follow his FB page @EricLynMusic. For media and press inquiries for Eric Lyn, contact Amirakal Marketing at pr@amirakalmarketing.com or call 866-441-3583.
About Amirakal Marketing:
Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.
