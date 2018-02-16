News By Tag
DLP Announces New Positions on Executive Team
Jason Battestelli, formerly our Senior VP of DLP Property Management has moved into a new role as Chief Operating Officer across the entire family of companies. Don Wenner, CEO, comments, "This is an incredibly important seat critical to DLP's ability to achieve our targets. Jason will focus on driving operations, communications, and execution across all fsbdt of our companies."
Additionally, we have hired Harlan Krichman as President of DLP Property Management. Harlan is an accomplished real estate executive with previous experience as President and CEO of Resource Residential and Merion Residential, both well respected multi-family operators. Harlan is excited to lend his experience and leadership to help us climb greater heights than ever before. Don comments, "We are thrilled to add Harlan as our first ever President of Property Management. His knowledge and experience will add a key component to our company's values and achievements."
