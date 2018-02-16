 
Free Full Body Puppet Giveaway: February Contest Cyber Times LLC

Cyber Times LLC will give away one 28" tall Sunny Toys Soccer Girl with the Red Hair Puppet
 
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Feb. 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Cyber Times LLC is giving away one 28" full body puppet similar to what they use in their Puppet Vlog videos. This will be a new and unused puppet Sunny Toys puppet, Soccer Girl with the Red Hair.

You must be a US resident 18 years or older. Enter once per day. Random drawing will be held on May 1, 2018.

Cyber Times LLC has been publishing tech product reviews and puppet parodies online on Youtube since February 2016. To date, 330 videos are listed and we will continue to add one or two a week. Some of the parodies fsbdt include political figures like puppet President Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton.We offer several videos using Achmed, Jeff Dunham's dummy and replicas of Charlie McCarthy & Mortimer Snerd, Edgar Bergen's dolls. Also included are parodies of some popular shows like Ghost Hunters, the parody is called Ghost Hounds and Meet the Press with moderator Chuck Todd, called Meet Depressed.  Drone videos are also part of the Cyber Times LLC Youtube channel.

Sweepstakes entry form is available at Cyber New & Reviews Sweepstakes Page.  Follow the link.

http://cyber-reviews.com/contest.html

Howard Berenbon, Cyber Times LLC Member/Mgr
***@yahoo.com
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Puppets, Ventriloquism
Industry:Entertainment
Location:West Bloomfield - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
