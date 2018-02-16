News By Tag
Photojournalist and Filmmaker Awarded Goodwill Ambassador and Golden Rule International Award
Catherine Bauknight contributes to humanity through documentary filmmaker and photojournalism for those who have no voice. This includes the documentary film, Hawaii A Voice For Sovereignty, photo essays in countries such as China, The Tiananmen Square Massacre, Ethiopia-Bad Water, Tuberculosis Epidemic in Peru, and Renaissance of the Catawba Indians in S.C. Bauknight says, "My work represents the culture of people, their story and the link to understanding humanity through the language of light." She has recently documented the DACA "Dreamers" and is currently working with the homeless in Pasadena, Calif.
On April 5, 2018, the recognition that Bauknight is a recipient of the Golden Rule International Award will become historically connected with the Golden Rule Day, officially recognized by the United Nations and celebrated fsbdt around the world. The goal of raising awareness of the Golden Rule Day is to promote peace among nations regardless of religion or culture. Other recipients of the Golden Rule International include Presidents of countries promoting peace and respect for humankind, including Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ghana, Burundi, and Zambua.
The guest speaker at the event is Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, Founder and President of IChange Nations.
For more information about Catherine Bauknight, visit www.catherinebauknight.com and www.hawaiiavoiceforsovereignty.com. View her portfolio at https://drive.google.com/
ABOUT CATHERINE BAUKNIGHT
Catherine Bauknight, "A Messenger of Cultural Voices," is a filmmaker, photojournalist, and journalist. Her documentary films and photographs elevate social change and communication between people of all cultures and ethnicities. Bauknight committed her talent as a photographer and filmmaker to tell the story of cultures of those who have no voice to speak out and create a better lifestyle for the present and the future after seeing the unjust events that happen in the world.
