 
News By Tag
* Catherine Bauknight
* Goodwill Ambassador
* Golden Rule Intl Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Photojournalist and Filmmaker Awarded Goodwill Ambassador and Golden Rule International Award

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Catherine Bauknight
* Goodwill Ambassador
* Golden Rule Intl Award

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Catherine Bauknight will be recognized for her documentary filmmaking and photojournalism as a recipient of the highly esteemed, Golden Rule International Award and Goodwill Ambassador presented by IChange Nations™. The award ceremony will be held at Americana Community Room (889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA. 91210) Thursday, February 22 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This award and the legal document will be submitted to the United Nations by Dr. Mussie Hailu, Founder and Board Chairman of the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiatives. The Golden Rule International is affiliated with the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative Organization, Department of Public Information of the United Nations. The Golden Rule International Award and recognition as Goodwill Ambassador (Inter-Faith UN World Civility Golden Rule Ambassador), recognized by the United Nations, will be presented by humanitarian Dr. Gershom Sikaala, author and Tonga Prince of Southern Africa of Zambia.

Catherine Bauknight contributes to humanity through documentary filmmaker and photojournalism for those who have no voice. This includes the documentary film, Hawaii A Voice For Sovereignty, photo essays in countries such as China, The Tiananmen Square Massacre, Ethiopia-Bad Water, Tuberculosis Epidemic in Peru, and Renaissance of the Catawba Indians in S.C. Bauknight says, "My work represents the culture of people, their story and the link to understanding humanity through the language of light." She has recently documented the DACA "Dreamers" and is currently working with the homeless in Pasadena, Calif.

On April 5, 2018, the recognition that Bauknight is a recipient of the Golden Rule International Award will become historically connected with the Golden Rule Day, officially recognized by the United Nations and celebrated fsbdt around the world. The goal of raising awareness of the Golden Rule Day is to promote peace among nations regardless of religion or culture. Other recipients of the Golden Rule International include Presidents of countries promoting peace and respect for humankind, including Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ghana, Burundi, and Zambua.

The guest speaker at the event is Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, Founder and President of IChange Nations.

For more information about Catherine Bauknight, visit www.catherinebauknight.com and www.hawaiiavoiceforsovereignty.com. View her portfolio at https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B1gVkgUxGt-dSlFDcld3djBKdzA/view

ABOUT CATHERINE BAUKNIGHT

Catherine Bauknight, "A Messenger of Cultural Voices," is a filmmaker, photojournalist, and journalist. Her documentary films and photographs elevate social change and communication between people of all cultures and ethnicities. Bauknight committed her talent as a photographer and filmmaker to tell the story of cultures of those who have no voice to speak out and create a better lifestyle for the present and the future after seeing the unjust events that happen in the world.

Contact
Annie Rivera
***@annietalks.com
End
Source:Catherine Bauknight
Email:***@annietalks.com Email Verified
Tags:Catherine Bauknight, Goodwill Ambassador, Golden Rule Intl Award
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Annie Talks News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share