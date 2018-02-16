 
Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Cardiac Science Corporation and Priority One Ventures Partner to Distribute Powerheart® AEDs

The key to surviving sudden cardiac arrest is the speed with which cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with heart debrillation can be delivered.
 
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Cardiac Science Corporation (http://www.cardiacscience.com/), a global leader in advanced cardiac monitoring and external defibrillation n products, and Priority One Ventures (http://www.engage911.net/), one of the Southwest's fastest-growing health and safety solutions company, announced today an agreement under which Priority One will sell and distribute Cardiac Science's Powerheart® automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to fire departments and emergency medical services in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah.

In addition, Priority One Ventures (http://www.engage911.net/) will work to expand Project Heartbeat, a Phoenix-based Public Access Debrillation (PAD) program, throughout the State of Arizona.

Cardiac Science has been the exclusive, preferred provider of AEDs to Southwest Ambulance (http://www.ruralmetrosouthwest.com/) Project Heart Beat since its inception, and the company will work with Priority One Ventures to execute its plans for statewide PAD programs. "Eighty percent of all cardiac arrests occur out-of-hospital," said Michael Shabkie (http://michaelshabkie911.wordpress.com), president, Priority One Ventures. "More and more, elected officials, businesses executives, school boards and other public leaders are tuning in to the risk of SCA striking a citizen at work, at school, or in other public places.

"We aim to build greater awareness of SCA in Arizona fsbdt and to make AEDs as accessible as re extinguishers throughout the state. With the proper level of awareness and access to debrillation, a bystander can provide the critical intervention that a SCA victim needs while EMS is on the way."

The key to surviving sudden cardiac arrest is the speed with which cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with debrillation can be delivered. In addition to CPR, most cardiac arrest victims need an immediate debrillation to restore the heart's normal rhythm. If a victim receives debrillation within one minute of the SCA, there is a 90% chance of resuscitation.

If a victim must wait ten minutes for debrillation, the chance of survival drops to less than 5%. "As for our professional distribution channel, the Powerheart G3 Pro®'s combination of advanced technology, ease of use, and RescueReady® reliability features is perfectly suited for use by Fire and EMS personnel," Mr. Shabkie concluded.

"Access to debrillation in the workplace, at school, or wherever the public gathers is absolutely critical in saving the life of someone who has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest," said Garry Norris, Cardiac Science's vice president of marketing. "Cardiac Science has worked with many different organizations to support PAD programs across the country. We are confident[ms1] (http://#_msocom_1)  that Priority One will be a great partner to promote the advanced features of our Powerheart AEDs and make them available to its EMS and Fire customers throughout the American Southwest."

"We are also very pleased that Priority One Ventures has recognized the advanced features of our Powerheart AEDs and decided to make them available to its EMS and Fire customers throughout the American Southwest," continued Mr. Norris. "We look forward to working with Priority One to expand the presence of AEDs in the region."

About Priority One (http://www.engage911.net/) -  Priority One is the region's fastest-growing Health and Safety Solutions Company, distributing medical supplies, equipment, and providing consulting services. The company, headquartered in Glendale, Arizona has a focus on developing and improving EMS systems in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah.

Priority One Venture, CEO Michael Shabkie (http://www.engage911.net/),  in partnership with Cardiac Science, the Glendale Fire Department and Southwest Ambulance, successfully organized a Guinness World Record (http://www.guinessworldrecords.com/) for the largest public AED training session at the new Arizona Cardinals Stadium. (http://azcardinals.com)

Click to Share