Cardiac Science Corporation and Priority One Ventures Partner to Distribute Powerheart® AEDs
The key to surviving sudden cardiac arrest is the speed with which cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with heart debrillation can be delivered.
In addition, Priority One Ventures (http://www.engage911.net/)
Cardiac Science has been the exclusive, preferred provider of AEDs to Southwest Ambulance (http://www.ruralmetrosouthwest.com/)
"We aim to build greater awareness of SCA in Arizona fsbdt and to make AEDs as accessible as re extinguishers throughout the state. With the proper level of awareness and access to debrillation, a bystander can provide the critical intervention that a SCA victim needs while EMS is on the way."
If a victim must wait ten minutes for debrillation, the chance of survival drops to less than 5%. "As for our professional distribution channel, the Powerheart G3 Pro®'s combination of advanced technology, ease of use, and RescueReady®
"Access to debrillation in the workplace, at school, or wherever the public gathers is absolutely critical in saving the life of someone who has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest," said Garry Norris, Cardiac Science's vice president of marketing. "Cardiac Science has worked with many different organizations to support PAD programs across the country. We are confident[ms1]
"We are also very pleased that Priority One Ventures has recognized the advanced features of our Powerheart AEDs and decided to make them available to its EMS and Fire customers throughout the American Southwest," continued Mr. Norris. "We look forward to working with Priority One to expand the presence of AEDs in the region."
About Priority One (http://www.engage911.net/)
Priority One Venture, CEO Michael Shabkie (http://www.engage911.net/)
Michael Shabkie
***@engage911.net
