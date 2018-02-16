 
News By Tag
* Indie Game
* Steam Game
* Pc Game
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


House of Cards-Inspired RPG, Shape of America Makes its Way to Steam Later Today

Experience corruption, lies and bribery today with Shape of America launching on Steam.
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Shape of America, a political RPG from Kuklam Studios is launching later today on Steam for Windows PC.

The lead developer at Kuklam Studios was inspired to make Shape of America after binge-watching the Netflix series House of Cards.

In Shape of America, players will experience what it's like running for office in the late 1990s. Instead of using magic, weapons, and armor to excel, players will make strategic friendships, make deals, give speeches, take part in debates and much more with the ultimate goal of becoming the president of the United States.

Enter the world of big politics, meet influential people, help fsbdt them, deceive them, become one of them.

Along with the launch announcement, Kuklam Studios has prepared the following:

Trailer link: https://youtu.be/I6p0ThjRd00



Press assets are available: here

Relevant Links:

Steam page:

http://store.steampowered.com/app/752330/Shape_of_America_Episode_One/

Website:

https://sites.google.com/view/shape-of-america/

Twitter

https://twitter.com/ShapeofAmerica

Contact
Logan Williams
***@indiewolverine.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indiewolverine.com Email Verified
Tags:Indie Game, Steam Game, Pc Game
Industry:Games
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kuklam Studios News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share