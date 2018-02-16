 
News By Tag
* Seniors
* Films
* Black History
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami Gardens
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


YWCA Miami & AARP Host Special Screening for Black History Month in Miami Gardens

Documentary Honors the 'Love, Art and Activism' of Legendary Actress Ruby Dee
 
 
Miami Gardens invitation (draft) front for print
Miami Gardens invitation (draft) front for print
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Feb. 21, 2018 - PRLog -- On Saturday, February 24 - Sunday, February 25, 2018, the YWCA of Greater Miami-Dade will host a special Black History Month presentation and discussion of "Life's Essentials with Ruby Dee," a documentary written and directed by Muta'Ali, the grandson of the actress and her husband, the late actor Ossie Davie.

In this open-letter style documentary, the rich lives of Dee and Davis guide their grandson on a personal quest to master lasting love, conscious art, and undying activism. Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis were two icons who stood on the principles of a strong family unit, positive artistic representations of "their people," and social activism. The story centers on Muta'Ali, a filmmaker coming of age who fears he may dishonor the lives of his iconic grandparents with his contrasting take on their values. The 90-minute documentary features Angela Bassett, Alan Alda, Danny Glover, Harry Belafonte, and Phylicia Rashad.

The fsbdt film will be shown on Saturday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. at the YWCA Intergenerational Center in Miami, located at 3450 N.W. 199th Street. A conversation with Mr. Muta"Ali will follow each screening.

The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://lescreening.eventbrite.com. For a film preview, see https://youtu.be/aoAzGIPgD8c



Contact
YWCA Miami
***@ywca-miami.org
305.625.5833
End
Source:YWCA of Greater Miami-Dade
Email:***@ywca-miami.org
Tags:Seniors, Films, Black History
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Miami Gardens - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share