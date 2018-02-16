News By Tag
YWCA Miami & AARP Host Special Screening for Black History Month in Miami Gardens
Documentary Honors the 'Love, Art and Activism' of Legendary Actress Ruby Dee
In this open-letter style documentary, the rich lives of Dee and Davis guide their grandson on a personal quest to master lasting love, conscious art, and undying activism. Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis were two icons who stood on the principles of a strong family unit, positive artistic representations of "their people," and social activism. The story centers on Muta'Ali, a filmmaker coming of age who fears he may dishonor the lives of his iconic grandparents with his contrasting take on their values. The 90-minute documentary features Angela Bassett, Alan Alda, Danny Glover, Harry Belafonte, and Phylicia Rashad.
The fsbdt film will be shown on Saturday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. at the YWCA Intergenerational Center in Miami, located at 3450 N.W. 199th Street. A conversation with Mr. Muta"Ali will follow each screening.
The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://lescreening.eventbrite.com. For a film preview, see https://youtu.be/
YWCA Miami
***@ywca-miami.org
305.625.5833
