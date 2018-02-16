 
Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


New Mercury Mechanical Protection Offered by autopom! Helps Drivers Cover Repair Costs

Mercury Mechanical Protection from Mercury Insurance Group provides car & truck benefits under the manufacturer's original warranty and beyond.
 
 
An expired extended car warranty can be replaced with a vehicle protection plan.
An expired extended car warranty can be replaced with a vehicle protection plan.
 
LAKE FOREST, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2018 - PRLog -- autopom!, an authorized Mercury Mechanical Protection Program Provider, is offering Mercury's brand-new program, Mercury Mechanical Protection, direct to consumers in most states nationwide. This new Mercury plan is helping drivers cover repair costs for car engines, transmissions, and more.

Commonly referred to as a "Mercury extended warranty," Mercury Mechanical Protection has been helping drivers cover unexpected auto mechanical failures for over forty years. This new program from the provider continues that commitment.

"We're glad that we can help car owners drive worry free with Mechanical Protection from Mercury," says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. His team of accredited and A+ rated agents has been helping drivers replace their expired extended car warranties since 2009.

To learn more about the new Mercury Mechanical Protection fsbdt plans and how they can help drivers obtain peace of mind for their vehicles, visit: http://blog.extended-vehicle-warranty.com/blog/discover-t...

To request a quote, contact autopom!'s team of authorized Mercury agents: http://www.extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call (800) 724-8141.

About autopom! autopom!, llc is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency.  autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!'s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan guaranteed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://www.extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.  autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

Click to Share