News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Mercury Mechanical Protection Offered by autopom! Helps Drivers Cover Repair Costs
Mercury Mechanical Protection from Mercury Insurance Group provides car & truck benefits under the manufacturer's original warranty and beyond.
Commonly referred to as a "Mercury extended warranty," Mercury Mechanical Protection has been helping drivers cover unexpected auto mechanical failures for over forty years. This new program from the provider continues that commitment.
"We're glad that we can help car owners drive worry free with Mechanical Protection from Mercury," says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. His team of accredited and A+ rated agents has been helping drivers replace their expired extended car warranties since 2009.
To learn more about the new Mercury Mechanical Protection fsbdt plans and how they can help drivers obtain peace of mind for their vehicles, visit: http://blog.extended-
To request a quote, contact autopom!'s team of authorized Mercury agents: http://www.extended-
About autopom! autopom!, llc is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom!
Contact
Mike Jones
***@autopom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse