Akran Foundation Donates $10,000 in Support of the Bell Let's Talk Campaign

Raman Agarwal, CEO of Akran Marketing, inspires other Canadian businesses to follow Akran's example by donating to the Bell Let's Talk Campaign.

-- The Akran Foundation, supported by Akran Marketing, has joined the Bell Let's Talk Campaign by providing funding for mental health access, care and research. Akran inspires and encourages all Canadian SMEs to follow the example Akran Marketing has set in contributing to this worthy cause.Organizations such as Akran Marketing are aiming to tackle some of society's greatest problems. "Showing compassion towards people in need, helping a cause that you personally believe in and making a contribution to our community defines us as Canadians. As business leaders, we have a responsibility to people and this planet," says Raman Agarwal, CEO of Akran Marketing. "The Bell Let's Talk Campaign starts the conversation about mental health. It gives people struggling with mental illness hope and a chance at recovery. Canadian businesses can be part of the solution."Agarwal emphasizes the duty that business people have in helping to improve the present and future position of humanity, regardless of geographical, cultural, social and political aspects of life that distinguish us. As fsbdt an advocate for the importance of corporate social responsibility, Akran Marketing was awarded the Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in 2009.Agarwal believes a new, more sustainable measure of business success needs to be implemented in Canada. One that goes beyond a company's profitability to take into account the impact it has on society and the environment in which it operates. One that brings intangibles such as corporate generosity; client, employee and community satisfaction;and environmental sustainability into the equation. To look exclusively at profits neglects a company's brand value and its potential for future repeat business. These factors directly affect every business's bottom line.Akran continually seeks new and better ways to care for people, support for the Bell Let's Talk Campaign represents one of those new opportunities. The campaign has been effective at building greater awareness, acceptance and action in the area of mental health, which has been long overdue. Akran is proud to be part of this effort.ABOUT AKRAN MARKETINGAkran Marketing is a promotional product, specialty advertising and branding company.ABOUT AKRAN FOUNDATIONThe Akran Foundation is a Canadian non-profit organization that acts as the charitable and philanthropic extension of Akran Marketing.To learn more about Akran's support and contribution towards the Bell Let's Talk Campaign or to book an interview with Raman Agarwal, contact David Wendt, CIO, at david.wendt@akranfoundation.com or visit the websitesakranmarketing.com andakranfoundation.com.KEYWORDS: Bell Let's Talk Campaign, Raman Agarwal, CEO Akran, Akran Marketing, Akran Foundation