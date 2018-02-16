News By Tag
Akran Foundation Donates $10,000 in Support of the Bell Let's Talk Campaign
Raman Agarwal, CEO of Akran Marketing, inspires other Canadian businesses to follow Akran's example by donating to the Bell Let's Talk Campaign.
Organizations such as Akran Marketing are aiming to tackle some of society's greatest problems. "Showing compassion towards people in need, helping a cause that you personally believe in and making a contribution to our community defines us as Canadians. As business leaders, we have a responsibility to people and this planet," says Raman Agarwal, CEO of Akran Marketing. "The Bell Let's Talk Campaign starts the conversation about mental health. It gives people struggling with mental illness hope and a chance at recovery. Canadian businesses can be part of the solution."
Agarwal emphasizes the duty that business people have in helping to improve the present and future position of humanity, regardless of geographical, cultural, social and political aspects of life that distinguish us. As fsbdt an advocate for the importance of corporate social responsibility, Akran Marketing was awarded the Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in 2009.
Agarwal believes a new, more sustainable measure of business success needs to be implemented in Canada. One that goes beyond a company's profitability to take into account the impact it has on society and the environment in which it operates. One that brings intangibles such as corporate generosity; client, employee and community satisfaction;
Akran continually seeks new and better ways to care for people, support for the Bell Let's Talk Campaign represents one of those new opportunities. The campaign has been effective at building greater awareness, acceptance and action in the area of mental health, which has been long overdue. Akran is proud to be part of this effort.
ABOUT AKRAN MARKETING
Akran Marketing is a promotional product, specialty advertising and branding company.
ABOUT AKRAN FOUNDATION
The Akran Foundation is a Canadian non-profit organization that acts as the charitable and philanthropic extension of Akran Marketing.
To learn more about Akran's support and contribution towards the Bell Let's Talk Campaign or to book an interview with Raman Agarwal, contact David Wendt, CIO
