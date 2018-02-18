Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for Capital Raise for Tu Visión Canal

Contact

Castle Placement - Richard Luftig

rluftig@castleplacement.com

(212) 418-1181 Castle Placement - Richard Luftig(212) 418-1181

End

-- Tu Visión Canal (TVC), the first interactive video platform for Spanish speakers, announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $6 million of growth equity.After four years in development, the TVC platform was launched in July 2017 as the first to enable users to upload and live-stream brand and family-safe Spanish language content. TVC's feature-rich platform includes proprietary technology and a comprehensive suite of services for users and advertisers, such as live-stream video editing and online voting video contest technology.Already, TVC has over 100,000 registered users and has achieved 1.35 million unique users delivering close to 10 million impressions in a single month. Also, TVC has signed a partnership agreement with one of the largest U.S. wireless carriers, which will add the TVC app and content to 15 million Android phone subscribers by mid-March.The Company believes it fsbdt is well-positioned to allow advertisers to reach a substantial addressable market of over 300 million Spanish speaking internet users and over $11 billion in Spanish digital ad spending. Spanish language search results on other similar services, including YouTube, often include irrelevant or inappropriate content. As a result, 205 million Spanish speaking internet users don't use popular social media. Also 250 major advertisers like Disney, Starbuck's and Toyota have left these platforms. TVC, on the other hand, yields accurate in-language search and brand-safe content.Ulysses Alvarado leads a senior management team with extensive experience in Spanish language media and technology, and has invested approximately $2 million in the platform.Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Highly experienced investment bankers and a robust, data-driven, innovative technology platform - including artificial intelligence/machine learning - match great companies with global institutional investors. Castle Placement's proprietary app, CPGO, connects companies with investors in real time. It has over 64,500 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.