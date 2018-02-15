Tasha LaRae celebrates her latest release Light on March 3rd

-- Tasha LaRae Album Release Party (McCleary PR Management) – Following the official release on January 30, 2018 of the highly anticipated EP Light, Tasha LaRae celebrates her album release party on March 3rd at Soul Village Atlanta (Mood's Music), at 1131 Euclid Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA. Doors open at 8:00pm, show begins at 9:00pm.DJ Trü.ski the Transmitter will get things started followed by a live band performance from Ms. LaRae. This special performance will be recorded for her promo video and will invite the guests to say a few words on camera about their experience.The goal is to use Ms. LaRae's creative talents to uplift, inspire and encourage others to follow their dreams and live their best life now. This CD release party is the catalyst for promoting the achievement of this goal.Advanced fsbdt tickets are available now thru March 2nd at 11:59 pm, or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased thru Eventbrite. Link is listed below.International recording artist, Tasha LaRae has been the female lead vocalist for two-time Grammy award winning group Arrested Development for the past ten years. Ms. LaRae is also the founder of the Racism Sucks Fashion Movement, whose mission is to promote peace and unity within various communities across the U.S. and around the world. To date, her shirts are represented in over 30 states, 20 countries and 5 continents.Through music, fashion & entrepreneurship, to travel the world spreading messages that uplifts, encourages & inspires others to discover their purpose and pursue it with passion.www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-the-light-ep-release-party-wtasha-larae-tickets-43190608272