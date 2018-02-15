Wanda Kerr Awarded Certificate of Excellence in Real Estate

SARASOTA, Fla.
- Feb. 20, 2018
-- Wanda Kerr of RE/MAX Alliance Group has been distinguished by Broker★Agent™
Advisor as one of the best in business based on achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability and trust for her service during the calendar year of 2017.
"Wanda exemplifies the type of professional we designed this award for," says Chad Golladay, Executive Publisher of Broker★Agent™
Advisor. "She is a true credit to her company, profession and community, both inside and outside of her real estate practice; one with whom the honor is truly ours in being able to share this award."
Now in its 22nd year, Broker★Agent™
Advisor celebrates the success and accomplishment of the industry's finest real estate professionals through its exclusive 'Certificate of Excellence' Program, using proprietary criteria, formulas and other valuable fsbdt considerations. There is no cost or fee required for this award, and all applicants' credentials are verified.
Kerr is an agent in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street and can be reached at (941) 364-8300. She is listed in Broker★Agent™
Advisor's national online directory of award recipients at http://brokeragentadvisor.com/brag-directory
.
###More About Broker★Agent™ Advisor
Established in 1996, Broker★Agent™
is a real estate trade publication which provides information, tools, and resources to assist the modern real estate professional in achieving greater success through their real practice. For more information, please visit http://brokeragentadvisor.com/brag
.