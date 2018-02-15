News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for €125 Capital Raise Million Continuum Property
Continuum identifies off-market, distressed properties previously owned by notable European families and restores them with modern amenities using in-house design capabilities to control quality and costs. The Company is also planning to enter into a strategic property management arrangement with an elite international hospitality operator, which will provide "white glove" services to residence owners and their guests.
Continuum has purchased two properties in its initial target market, Florence, Italy. The properties are each full-floor apartments in palazzos that are over 500 years old. The Company also has signed a letter-of-intent to acquire fsbdt a nearby 53,000 square foot old palazzo, which will be renovated into 12-18 private residence apartments with significant hotel amenities, including a pool and fitness center.
Graham Kos and Giulio Palma lead a management team with deep experience in all aspects of the business and extensive relationships in key European markets. Furthermore, Continuum has excellent sourcing capabilities.
Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Highly experienced investment bankers and a robust, data-driven, innovative technology platform - including artificial intelligence/
castleplacement.com (http://www.castleplacement.com/
Contact
Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
rluftig@castleplacement.com
(212) 418-1181
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse