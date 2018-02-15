News By Tag
Maria Atkins Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Broker-Associate Maria Atkins Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office
Atkins has a background in the new homes industry, including senior management positions with Centex Homes. She holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) designations, and is fluent in Spanish and English.
Atkins said she joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty because of its "reputation, name recognition in the market, and training program." In her leisure time, she volunteers with the Humane Society and enjoys gardening.
Atkins is based in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota at 1312 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. She can be reached at (941) 726-8061 fsbdt or rebteam1@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
