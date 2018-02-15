Media Contact

Val Jordan

***@agenciesonline.biz

888-985-3331 Val Jordan888-985-3331

End

-- Sonya Edwards attended the Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs (ADDC) Region IV President's Meeting on February 16-17, 2018 at Osborn Heirs Company in San Antonio. ADDC members from clubs in Texas including those from Corpus Christi, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Graham, Houston, San Antonio and Victoria met to plan business for 2018. Sonya is the current president of the Desk and Derrick Club of Graham.Celebrating more than 60 years of service to members and industry, the Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs () is a dynamic organization and an industry leader in promoting education of the petroleum, energy, and allied industries. ADDC is a major contributor of energy education through informative programs, on-site field trips, workshops, seminars, and teaching publications. Serving nearly fsbdt 1,500 individuals employed in or affiliated with the petroleum, energy, and allied industries, ADDC is comprised of 48 clubs within 7 regions throughout the United States and Canada.https://www.deskandderrickofgraham.com/