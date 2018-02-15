 
Bryan Cares - Sonya Edwards Attends Desk & Derrick Club President's Meeting

 
GRAHAM, Texas - Feb. 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Sonya Edwards attended the Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs (ADDC) Region IV President's Meeting on February 16-17, 2018 at Osborn Heirs Company in San Antonio.   ADDC members from clubs in Texas including those from Corpus Christi, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Graham, Houston, San Antonio and Victoria met to plan business for 2018.  Sonya is the current president of the Desk and Derrick Club of Graham.

Celebrating more than 60 years of service to members and industry, the Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs (ADDC) is a dynamic organization and an industry leader in promoting education of the petroleum, energy, and allied industries.  ADDC is a major contributor of energy education through informative programs, on-site field trips, workshops, seminars, and teaching publications.  Serving nearly fsbdt 1,500 individuals employed in or affiliated with the petroleum, energy, and allied industries, ADDC is comprised of 48 clubs within 7 regions throughout the United States and Canada.

https://www.addc.org/

https://www.deskandderrickofgraham.com/

Media Contact
Val Jordan
***@agenciesonline.biz
888-985-3331
End
Source:
Email:***@agenciesonline.biz Email Verified
Tags:Desk and Derrick Club, Bryan Cares
Industry:Insurance
Location:Graham - Texas - United States
