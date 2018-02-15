News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Corner Property Management to Manage Irongate at Metuchen Located in Metuchen, New Jersey 08840
Irongate is within walking distance of the many quaint Main Street stores, eateries, and a local theatre that give the area a "small-town USA feel." It's also walkable to magnificent Roosevelt Park, Metuchen's 217 acre answer to New York's Central Park. Enjoy a stroll along the path surrounding the lake or take advantage of the opportunity to fish, skate on a family skating rink, take the kids to a variety of playgrounds, play a plethora of outdoor sports and listen to plays performed at the theatre on the grounds. Other nearby parks include Middlesex Greenway and Dismal Swamp State Park which has been witness to American Indian fsbdt hunting parties, exploration by George Washington and the story of the Underground Railroad. Irongate is also close to three schools: Metuchen High School, Edgar Middle School, and Campbell Elementary. A short drive away is the Menlo Park Mall, home of major retail stores, restaurants, and a multi-screen movie theatre.
Despite its "small town identity," Metuchen's proximity to NJ Transit trains linking the borough to New York City and points south (including the beautiful Jersey Shore) make it the perfect destination for commuters. Route 1, the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, and Route 287 offer easy access to anywhere you'd want to go.
"We're extremely pleased that we've been chosen to manage this beautiful property where residents take such pride in their surroundings,"
Tony Nardone, President of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company proudly serves all of New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925 or visit our website at www.cp-management.com. Feel free to email Tony at tony.nardone@
Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse