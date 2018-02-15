News By Tag
President Trump Taps Georgia Native as SBA Southeast Regional Director
Donald Trump's first minority appointment to a regional position
President Donald Trump taps Georgia native, Ashley D. Bell as the next Small Business Administration (SBA) Southeast Regional Director. Bell, Trump's first minority appointment to a SBA regional position, will be sworn in Monday, February 26 at 2 p.m.
Bell, a former Georgia politician, will serve as one of ten regional directors. He will lead eight states; Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in ensuring small businesses are thriving.
"The SBA plays a critical role in helping to start and grow businesses,"
Bell exited Atlanta in 2016 when, then, Presidential Candidate Donald Trump tapped him to serve as senior strategist for the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Washington, D.C. After the election, Bell lead the Trump-Pence transitional intergovernmental team at the State Department. "I've enjoyed my time serving our country in foreign affairs the last year with both the State Dept. and at the Peace Corps," says Bell. "I'm honored that the administration gave me this opportunity to come back to Georgia in helping to create jobs and opportunities in the south east."
WHEN: fsbdt Monday, February 26 | 2pm
WHERE: U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office | 233 Peachtree Center Avenue NE #1900 | Atlanta, GA 30303
VISUALS: Swearing-In Ceremony
GUESTS: Lt. Governor Casey Cagle; Lee May, Former DeKalb County CEO; State Sen. Lester Jackson III, Georgia Legislative Black Caucus; and various business and civic leaders
